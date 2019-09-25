$0.04 EPS Expected for Golden Star Resources Ltd. (GSS); Five Below, Inc. (FIVE) Covered By 7 Bulls

Analysts expect Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) to report $0.04 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 300.00% from last quarter’s $0.01 EPS. GSS’s profit would be $4.34M giving it 18.69 P/E if the $0.04 EPS is correct. After having $0.01 EPS previously, Golden Star Resources Ltd.’s analysts see 300.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.64% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $2.99. About 314,748 shares traded. Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) has risen 2.90% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.90% the S&P500. Some Historical GSS News: 11/04/2018 – GOLDEN STAR RESOURCES LTD – SEVERANCE PAYMENTS RELATING TO WASSA MAIN PIT WORKFORCE ARE LARGELY COMPLETE; 29/03/2018 – Golden Star Files Updated Technical Report for Bogoso/Prestea Gold Mine; 12/04/2018 – Golden Star Doubles lnferred Mineral Resources at Wassa Underground Gold Mine; 02/05/2018 – Golden Star Resources: On Track to Achieve Full Yr Guidance on Gold Production; 11/04/2018 – GOLDEN STAR RESOURCES – ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE ITS FULL YEAR 2018 CONSOLIDATED GOLD PRODUCTION GUIDANCE; 16/04/2018 – GOLDEN STAR RESOURCES LTD GSC.TO : BMO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 02/05/2018 – Golden Star Resources 1Q Rev $70.8M; 02/05/2018 – Golden Star Resources 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 27/03/2018 GOLDEN STAR ANNOUNCES MINERAL RESERVE AND MINERAL RESOURCE UPDATE

Among 9 analysts covering Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. Five Below has $15200 highest and $12000 lowest target. $135.90’s average target is 5.14% above currents $129.26 stock price. Five Below had 18 analyst reports since March 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, March 28 the stock rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight” on Thursday, August 29. RBC Capital Markets maintained Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) on Thursday, August 29 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Thursday, March 28. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Thursday, September 5. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, April 11 by JP Morgan. UBS maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $12400 target in Tuesday, August 20 report. The stock of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 28 by Goldman Sachs. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, March 28 by Credit Suisse. See Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) latest ratings:

The stock increased 0.95% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $129.26. About 306,229 shares traded. Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) has risen 21.12% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.12% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVE News: 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC – EXCLUDING IMPACT OF 53RD WEEK IN FISCAL 2017, COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 5.9% ON A THIRTEEN WEEK BASIS; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW, REPORTS TOM VELLIOS’ PLANNED TRANSITION TO CHAIRMAN; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW REPORTS SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION FOR $100M; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC – ANNOUNCES SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION FOR $100MM; 21/03/2018 – Five Below Plans Transition of Tom Vellios to Chairman; 21/03/2018 – Five Below 4Q Net $67.4M; 21/03/2018 – Five Below Sees FY Sales $1.495B-$1.51B; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW 4Q EPS $1.21, EST. $1.17; 23/04/2018 – DJ Five Below Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIVE); 21/03/2018 – Five Below, Inc. Announces Tom Vellios’ Planned Transition to Chmn

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 43 investors sold Five Below, Inc. shares while 128 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 52.82 million shares or 0.40% more from 52.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Loomis Sayles & Limited Partnership holds 106,241 shares. Veritable Lp holds 3,129 shares. Winslow Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.94% in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE). Enterprise Fin Svcs reported 49 shares stake. Employees Retirement Of Texas reported 25,000 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Crestwood Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 82,289 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.01% in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE). Arete Wealth Advisors Limited Com reported 6,004 shares stake. 1.27M were reported by Cap Rech. Wasatch stated it has 1.5% of its portfolio in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE). Citigroup Inc accumulated 46,121 shares or 0% of the stock. Pillar Pacific Management Limited Liability invested in 0.03% or 2,400 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE). 79,865 were accumulated by Redwood Investments Ltd Company. Comm Natl Bank has 8,845 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Five Below, Inc. operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company has market cap of $7.20 billion. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as beauty products comprising nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, pillows, candles, incense, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customerÂ’s room and locker. It has a 46.36 P/E ratio. The firm also provides sport balls; team sports merchandise and fitness accessories, such as hand weights, jump ropes, and gym balls; games, including name brand board games, puzzles, toys, and plush items; and pool, beach and outdoor toys, games, and accessories.

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company has market cap of $324.68 million. The firm owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground development project, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and Bogoso gold mining and processing operation located near the town of Prestea, Ghana. It currently has negative earnings. It also holds interests in various gold exploration projects in Ghana and other parts of West Africa, and in South America, as well as holds and manages exploration properties in Brazil.

