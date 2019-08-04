$0.04 EPS Expected for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM); Shorts at Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inchares (AUPH) Lowered By 5.49%

Analysts expect Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) to report $0.04 EPS on August, 14.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 33.33% from last quarter’s $0.06 EPS. FSM’s profit would be $6.41M giving it 24.69 P/E if the $0.04 EPS is correct. After having $0.05 EPS previously, Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.’s analysts see -20.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.23% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $3.95. About 2.97 million shares traded or 24.85% up from the average. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) has declined 30.76% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.76% the S&P500. Some Historical FSM News: 31/05/2018 – OPHIR HAD DISCUSSIONS W/ POTENTIAL PARTNERS FOR FORTUNA PROJECT; 02/04/2018 – Fortuna Files Form 40-F, Annual Report; 28/04/2018 – Soccer-Fortuna Duesseldorf promoted to Bundesliga with last-gasp goal; 30/05/2018 – AgileField and StarfishETL Partner to Provide FSM Integration Solutions; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC – OPHIR HAS ALREADY HELD INFORMAL DISCUSSIONS WITH OTHER POTENTIAL PARTNERS FOR FORTUNA PROJECT; 31/05/2018 – Ophir says continues financing search for Fortuna project; 15/03/2018 – RPT-FORTUNA ENTERTAINMENT GROUP NV FORE.PR SEES EBITDA GROWING 25-30% IN 2018; 28/03/2018 – ECOPETROL CONTROLS SPILL OF CRUDE OIL, MUD-GAS AT LA FORTUNA,; 15/03/2018 – FORTUNA ENTERTAINMENT GROUP NV FORE.PR – FY REVENUE AT 212.4 MLN ZLOTYS, UP 100 PCT VS YEAR AGO; 07/05/2018 – Entravision Communications Corporation Helps Amplify Jarritos® “Destapa Tu Fortuna” Campaign

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inchares (NASDAQ:AUPH) had a decrease of 5.49% in short interest. AUPH's SI was 6.54 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 5.49% from 6.92M shares previously. With 483,000 avg volume, 14 days are for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inchares (NASDAQ:AUPH)'s short sellers to cover AUPH's short positions. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $6.26. About 289,470 shares traded. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) has risen 19.77% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.77% the S&P500.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a therapeutic drug to treat autoimmune diseases in Canada and internationally. The company has market cap of $576.44 million. The firm is developing Voclosporin, a calcineurin inhibitor for the treatment of lupus nephritis. It currently has negative earnings. It has partnership agreements with Paladin Labs Inc. and 3SBio, Inc.

More notable recent Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Will Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) Report Negative Q2 Earnings? What You Should Know – Nasdaq" on August 01, 2019

Among 4 analysts covering Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had 9 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) rating on Wednesday, March 20. Raymond James has “Outperform” rating and $11 target. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 26 by H.C. Wainwright. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 20 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy”. The stock of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Cantor Fitzgerald.

More notable recent Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: "Why Roku, Fortuna Silver Mines, and Blue Apron Holdings Jumped Today – The Motley Fool" on July 16, 2019

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of mineral properties in Latin America. The company has market cap of $632.50 million. The firm explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It has a 30.15 P/E ratio. It holds interests in the Caylloma mine located in southern Peru; and the San Jose mine located in the State of Oaxaca in southern Mexico, as well as develops the Lindero gold project situated in northwestern Argentina.