$0.04 EPS Expected for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM); Profile of 3 Analysts Covering American International Group, Inc. (AIG)

Analysts expect Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) to report $0.04 EPS on August, 14.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 33.33% from last quarter’s $0.06 EPS. FSM’s profit would be $6.40 million giving it 24.59 P/E if the $0.04 EPS is correct. After having $0.05 EPS previously, Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.’s analysts see -20.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.025 during the last trading session, reaching $3.935. About 1.63M shares traded. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) has declined 53.71% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.14% the S&P500. Some Historical FSM News: 09/03/2018 FORTBET SAYS IT OWNS 95.84% IN FORTUNA AS OF MARCH 9; 15/03/2018 – FORTUNA ENTERTAINMENT GROUP NV FORE.PR – FY REVENUE AT 212.4 MLN ZLOTYS, UP 100 PCT VS YEAR AGO; 29/05/2018 – Fortuna Silver Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – AgileField and StarfishETL Partner to Provide FSM Integration Solutions; 15/03/2018 – FORTUNA ENTERTAINMENT GROUP NV FORE.PR – PRELIM FY EBITDA EUR 55 MLN, UP 148.1% VS YEAR AGO; 28/03/2018 – ECOPETROL CONTROLS SPILL OF CRUDE OIL, MUD-GAS AT LA FORTUNA,; 28/04/2018 – Soccer-Fortuna Duesseldorf promoted to Bundesliga with last-gasp goal; 15/03/2018 – Fortuna reports consolidated financial results for 2017; 15/03/2018 – FORTUNA ENTERTAINMENT GROUP NV FORE.PR SEES EBITDA GROWING 25-30% IN 2018; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR HAD DISCUSSIONS W/ POTENTIAL PARTNERS FOR FORTUNA PROJECT

Among 5 analysts covering American International Gr (NYSE:AIG), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. American International Gr had 15 analyst reports since February 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo given on Wednesday, February 27. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Wednesday, February 20. The company was downgraded on Friday, February 15 by Argus Research. The stock has “Buy” rating by Compass Point on Friday, February 15. See American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) latest ratings:

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold American International Group, Inc. shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cls Invs Ltd Com reported 49 shares stake. 8,067 are held by Quantbot Technologies Ltd Partnership. The Japan-based Sumitomo Life Insurance has invested 0.15% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0.13% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Private Advisor Gru Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 12,738 shares. 101 were accumulated by Jnba Financial Advsrs. Wedge Cap Management L Lp Nc has 0.49% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 1.00M shares. Mariner has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Skba Cap Management Lc owns 355,555 shares or 2.46% of their US portfolio. Spears Abacus Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 574,680 shares stake. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 11,394 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 0.83% or 10.00M shares in its portfolio. Caprock Gru owns 13,263 shares. Hodges Cap Mngmt invested 0.02% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). 2 were reported by Macroview Management Ltd Company.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $51,710 activity. Vaughan Therese M had bought 1,000 shares worth $51,710.

More important recent American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “AIG Appoints Jennifer Waldner as First Chief Sustainability Officer and Releases Inaugural Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) Report – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Businesswire.com published article titled: “AIG Names Karen Ling Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer – Business Wire”, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Alcoa, Chipotle, CrowdStrike, Deckers, Grubhub, Philip Morris, Skechers USA and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) was released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “AIG Life & Retirement Announces Leadership Promotions – Business Wire” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

American International Group, Inc. provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual clients primarily in the United States, Europe, and Japan. The company has market cap of $49.07 billion. The companyÂ’s Commercial Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workersÂ’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; aerospace, political risk, trade credit, surety, and marine insurance; and various insurance products for small and medium sized enterprises. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides professional liability insurance products for a range of businesses and risks, including directors and officers liability, fidelity, employment practices, fiduciary liability, cybersecurity risk, kidnap and ransom, and errors and omissions insurance.

The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $56.42. About 1.50 million shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has declined 2.02% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 09/05/2018 – AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC AIG.N SAYS ALL DIRECTOR CANDIDATES ELECTED WITH MAJORITY OF VOTES CAST; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms AIG Ratings; Outlook Negative; 09/05/2018 – AIG shareholders set to vote on pay package for new CEO; 02/05/2018 – Employee in $100 Million Case Says AIG Kept Making Bonus Pledges; 14/05/2018 – AIG Names Mark D. Lyons as Senior Vice Pres & Chief Actuary, General Insurance; 19/04/2018 – AIG – RESTRUCTURE ALSO INVOLVES MERGER OF ITS EXISTING CARRIER, AIG EUROPE LIMITED INTO NEW EUROPEAN COMPANY; 24/05/2018 – AIG SAYS ERIC ZHENG LEAVING CO. TO PURSUE OTHER OPPORTUNITIES; 03/05/2018 – AIG EXEC SAYS COMPANY IS REBALANCING CASUALTY BOOK AND GETTING OUT OF LEAD EXCESS CASUALTY – CONF CALL; 12/04/2018 – EY – AGREEMENT INVOLVES COMBINATION OF MANAGED TAX SERVICES AND TRANSFER OF SELECT AIG EMPLOYEES TO EY; 15/05/2018 – CARL ICAHN DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.65, from 1.49 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 15 investors sold Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. shares while 29 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 60.66 million shares or 10.52% less from 67.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ingalls Snyder Limited Liability Co owns 0.43% invested in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) for 2.70M shares. Toronto Dominion Natl Bank holds 101,574 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Management Americas Incorporated holds 0% or 54,194 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board reported 0% in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM). Eqis Capital Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 39,779 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Hsbc Holding Pcl has 19,028 shares. Raffles Assoc Lp has invested 0.51% in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM). Alps Advisors Inc has invested 0.02% in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM). Creative Planning invested 0% of its portfolio in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM). Amer Century Companies reported 0% of its portfolio in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM). Highstreet Asset Mngmt Inc reported 24,122 shares stake. Raymond James & Assoc invested 0% in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM). The Pennsylvania-based Pnc Financial Group has invested 0% in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM). Jpmorgan Chase holds 53,471 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability owns 15,933 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Roku, Fortuna Silver Mines, and Blue Apron Holdings Jumped Today – The Motley Fool” on July 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why These 3 Silver Stocks Are Soaring Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “21 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Mid-Day Market Update: Blue Apron Jumps On Beyond Meat Partnership; Tonix Pharmaceuticals Shares Plummet – Benzinga” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Fortuna reports production of 2.4 million ounces of silver and 13497 ounces of gold for the second quarter of 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 15, 2019.