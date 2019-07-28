$-0.04 EPS Expected for Five9, Inc. (FIVN); Paloma Partners Management Company Has Boosted Blue Hills Bancorp (BHBK) Position By $317,078

Analysts expect Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) to report $-0.04 EPS on August, 5.After having $0.03 EPS previously, Five9, Inc.’s analysts see -233.33% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $48.1. About 523,655 shares traded. Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has risen 62.16% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 57.73% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVN News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Five9 Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIVN); 08/05/2018 – Five9 Named as One of the Highest-Rated Public Cloud Computing Companies to Work For; 01/05/2018 – FIVE9 1Q ADJ EPS 8C, EST. 3C; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Had Seen 2018 Rev $231M-$234M; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Reports First Quarter Revenue Growth of 25% to a Record $58.9 Million; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2Q Adj EPS 3c-Adj EPS 4c; 01/05/2018 – FIVE9 1Q REV. $58.9M, EST. $55.1M; 15/05/2018 – Five9 Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Five9 1Q Rev $58.9M; 10/04/2018 – Online Educational Assessment Organization Moves 550 Concurrent Contact Center Agents to the Cloud

Paloma Partners Management Company increased Blue Hills Bancorp Inc (BHBK) stake by 137.86% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Paloma Partners Management Company acquired 13,786 shares as Blue Hills Bancorp Inc (BHBK)’s stock 0.00%. The Paloma Partners Management Company holds 23,786 shares with $568,000 value, up from 10,000 last quarter. Blue Hills Bancorp Inc now has $ valuation. It closed at $23.9 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 28, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical BHBK News: 17/04/2018 – Blue Hills Banc Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ Blue Hills Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BHBK); 11/05/2018 – Ejf Capital LLC Exits Position in Blue Hills Banc; 21/03/2018 Blue Hills Banc Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Blue Hills Banc Drops 3.5%, Biggest Move of 2018; 24/04/2018 – Blue Hills Bancorp 1Q EPS 27c; 16/05/2018 – Blue Hills Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Five9, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.87 billion. It offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture. It currently has negative earnings. The company??s solution enables its clients to manage these customer interactions across various channels, including voice, chat, email, Web, social media, and mobile, as well as connects them to an appropriate agent.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 18 investors sold BHBK shares while 27 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 12.70 million shares or 2.53% less from 13.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street accumulated 466,544 shares or 0% of the stock. Swiss Bancorp invested in 44,100 shares. Wells Fargo Mn holds 0% of its portfolio in Blue Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHBK) for 39,827 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp has 13,335 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 36,138 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md stated it has 3.66 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Meeder Asset Management holds 6,917 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Hillsdale Investment Management stated it has 82,500 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Berkley W R Corp owns 154,966 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & accumulated 38,502 shares. Susquehanna International Limited Liability Partnership invested in 0% or 13,396 shares. Voya Investment Management Ltd Co reported 10,592 shares. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag holds 0% in Blue Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHBK) or 19,026 shares. Renaissance Limited Liability stated it has 669,800 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Vanguard, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1.21M shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $1.38 million activity. The insider Kivlehan Jim sold $67,200. 13,035 Blue Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHBK) shares with value of $313,268 were sold by Perry Ronald K.