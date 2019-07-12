$-0.04 EPS Expected for Five9, Inc. (FIVN); Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has Lowered Its Physicians Rlty Tr (DOC) Position

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased Physicians Rlty Tr (DOC) stake by 6.08% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board sold 22,860 shares as Physicians Rlty Tr (DOC)’s stock rose 0.71%. The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 353,140 shares with $6.64M value, down from 376,000 last quarter. Physicians Rlty Tr now has $3.24 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $17.51. About 2.09 million shares traded or 69.62% up from the average. Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) has risen 21.67% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.24% the S&P500. Some Historical DOC News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Physicians Realty Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DOC); 04/05/2018 – Physicians Realty Trust: 1Q Normalized FFO $49.0 Million, or 26c Per Share; 04/05/2018 – Prudential Financial Inc. Exits Position in Physicians Realty; 04/05/2018 – PHYSICIANS REALTY TRUST QTRLY SAME-STORE CASH NET OPERATING INCOME GROWTH WAS 2.6% YEAR OVER YEAR; 04/05/2018 – PHYSICIANS REALTY 1Q REV. $105.2M, EST. $101.7M; 04/05/2018 – Physicians Realty Trust 1Q Rev $105.2M; 04/05/2018 – PHYSICIANS REALTY 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 26C, EST. 27C; 16/04/2018 Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. Announces Changes to its Board of Directors; 04/05/2018 – Physicians Realty Trust 1Q EPS 6c

Analysts expect Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) to report $-0.04 EPS on August, 5.After having $0.03 EPS previously, Five9, Inc.’s analysts see -233.33% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.10% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $51.86. About 706,268 shares traded. Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has risen 62.16% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 57.73% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVN News: 01/05/2018 – Five9 Had Seen 2018 Loss/Share 23 Cents to 18 Cents; 15/05/2018 – Five9 Spring Release 2018: Practical Al for the Contact Center and Portfolio Wide Enhancements; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Raises 2018 Guidance for Rev and Bottom Line; 15/05/2018 – Alkeon Capital Management Buys New 1.3% Position in Five9; 15/05/2018 – Sekure Merchant Deploys CallMiner Speech Analytics via Five9 to Boost Sales Conversions; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Reports First Quarter Revenue Growth of 25% to a Record $58.9 Million; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Had Seen 2018 Rev $231M-$234M; 04/05/2018 – Five9 Announces Upcoming Conference Participation; 01/05/2018 – Five9 1Q Adj EPS 8c; 01/05/2018 – Five9 1Q Rev $58.9M

Among 4 analysts covering Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Physicians Realty Trust had 11 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Capital One on Thursday, May 2. The stock of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 4 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. FBR Capital maintained Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) rating on Thursday, February 28. FBR Capital has “Buy” rating and $20 target.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased Ingersoll (NYSE:IR) stake by 156,612 shares to 309,222 valued at $33.38M in 2019Q1. It also upped Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) stake by 9,143 shares and now owns 143,651 shares. Umpqua Hldgs Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold DOC shares while 69 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 165.39 million shares or 5.20% more from 157.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Cap Management Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 73,285 shares. Invesco reported 825,662 shares. Bancshares Of America De has invested 0% of its portfolio in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC). 104,000 were reported by Clarivest Asset Llc. Proshare Advisors Lc holds 61,283 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cetera Advisor Network Limited holds 13,349 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Northern Corporation accumulated 3.89 million shares. Kbc Nv, a Belgium-based fund reported 16,541 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership owns 2.87M shares. Profund Advisors Ltd owns 13,601 shares. Envestnet Asset Management invested in 228,593 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Alyeska Investment Gp Limited Partnership invested in 308,029 shares. Citigroup owns 151,769 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 73,482 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Amg National Fincl Bank invested 0.06% in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC).

Analysts await Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.26 EPS, down 7.14% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.28 per share. DOC’s profit will be $48.17M for 16.84 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by Physicians Realty Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.00% EPS growth.

Five9, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $3.10 billion. It offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture. It currently has negative earnings. The company??s solution enables its clients to manage these customer interactions across various channels, including voice, chat, email, Web, social media, and mobile, as well as connects them to an appropriate agent.

Among 8 analysts covering Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Five9 had 9 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. J.P. Morgan maintained Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) rating on Wednesday, February 20. J.P. Morgan has “Hold” rating and $58 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Needham on Wednesday, February 20. The stock of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by Canaccord Genuity. The rating was maintained by Craig Hallum on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy”. Stephens maintained Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) on Tuesday, February 19 with “Hold” rating. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Hold” rating and $57 target in Wednesday, February 20 report. Roth Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $62 target in Wednesday, February 20 report. The rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Buy” on Wednesday, February 20.

