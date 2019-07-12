$-0.04 EPS Expected for Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU); Robert Half International (RHI) Sellers Increased By 12.36% Their Shorts

Robert Half International Inc (NYSE:RHI) had an increase of 12.36% in short interest. RHI’s SI was 10.87 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 12.36% from 9.67 million shares previously. With 1.03 million avg volume, 11 days are for Robert Half International Inc (NYSE:RHI)’s short sellers to cover RHI’s short positions. The SI to Robert Half International Inc’s float is 9.42%. It closed at $57.28 lastly. It is down 10.87% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.30% the S&P500. Some Historical RHI News: 09/04/2018 – Robert Half Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Robert Half’s Second Annual “Week Of Service” Kicks Off May 14; 05/04/2018 – Cybersecurity, IT Governance and Emerging Technology are Shaping IT Audit Plans in 2018, According to a New Survey from Protivi; 08/05/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl – EXPECT BUSINESS TO DEVELOP VERY POSITIVELY IN 2018; 23/03/2018 – Robert Half Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS REPORTS 0.54% SHORT POSITION IN RHI MAGNESITA:AFM; 24/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF – COMPLAINT SEEKS UNSPECIFIED AMOUNT FOR UNPAID WAGES, FAILURE TO PROVIDE OPPORTUNITY TO TAKE MEAL PERIODS,REST BREAKS, AMONG OTHER THINGS; 24/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL – AT THIS STAGE OF LITIGATION, NOT FEASIBLE TO PREDICT OUTCOME OF OR RANGE OF LOSS, SHOULD LOSS OCCUR, FROM THE PROCEEDING; 24/04/2018 – Robert Half 1Q Net $96.2M; 24/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF 1Q ADJ EPS 80C

Analysts expect Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) to report $-0.04 EPS on August, 2.They anticipate $0.12 EPS change or 150.00% from last quarter’s $0.08 EPS. After having $-0.13 EPS previously, Energy Fuels Inc.’s analysts see -69.23% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $3.04. About 837,397 shares traded. Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) has risen 28.71% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.28% the S&P500. Some Historical UUUU News: 03/05/2018 – ENERGY FUELS INC UUUU.A – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.14; 29/03/2018 – Energy Fuels Achieves Major Environmental Milestone at Its Alta Mesa Uranium Project in Texas; 23/04/2018 – DJ ENERGY FUELS INC COM, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EFR); 15/05/2018 – Global X Funds Holdings in Energy Fuels, Inc; 30/05/2018 – Energy Fuels Announces Election of Directors and Results of Shareholder Meeting; 12/03/2018 Energy Fuels Appoints Barbara a. Filas as a Director; 03/05/2018 – Energy Fuels Closes Sale of Non-Core Uranium Properties in Wyoming; 08/05/2018 – ENERGY FUELS INC – EXPECTS TO RECOVER “SIGNIFICANT” QUANTITIES OF CURRENTLY DISSOLVED VANADIUM FROM POND SOLUTIONS AT COMPANY’S WHITE MESA MILL; 09/05/2018 – ENERGY FUELS INC EFR.TO : EIGHT CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$3.85 FROM C$3.75; 08/05/2018 – Energy Fuels To Resume Vanadium Production at Its White Mesa Mill in 2018

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $4.96 million activity. GENTZKOW PAUL F also sold $4.96M worth of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) shares.

Robert Half International Inc. provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company has market cap of $6.77 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It has a 15.39 P/E ratio. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting activities personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration and end-user support, including specialists in Web development, networking, application development, systems integration, database design, security and business continuity, and desktop support.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold Robert Half International Inc. shares while 138 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 110.52 million shares or 1.95% more from 108.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rampart Invest Management Llc stated it has 93,689 shares. 187,416 are owned by New York State Teachers Retirement. Midas Mngmt Corporation has 1.29% invested in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Ifrah Serv has 0.08% invested in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) for 3,070 shares. 117,100 were reported by Hbk Investments L P. Gsa Capital Prns Limited Liability Partnership owns 11,016 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Bank Of Nova Scotia has 0.08% invested in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Tci Wealth Incorporated has invested 0% in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). The Iowa-based Principal Financial has invested 0.01% in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Sg Americas Limited Liability reported 96,329 shares. Optimum Advsr reported 0% in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Dnb Asset Management As accumulated 78,227 shares. Fifth Third Retail Bank stated it has 661 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Johnson Counsel has 0.01% invested in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) for 4,391 shares. 5,880 were accumulated by Lpl Ltd Liability Co.

More notable recent Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Robert Half Recognized For Top Veteran-Friendly Programs – PRNewswire” published on June 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Oaktree Capital Group LLC (OAK) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Robert Half International Inc. – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 15, 2019.

More notable recent Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Uranium miners ready to ramp up if Trump OKs quotas – Seeking Alpha” on July 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Buy Uranium Shares Before July 15 – Seeking Alpha” published on July 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Interview: ‘Energy And Shipping Sectors Along With Lithium And Uranium Themes Are Where The Most Exciting Opportunities Lie’ – Seeking Alpha” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Uranium – Is It A Dead Market? – Seeking Alpha” published on February 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Energy Fuels says producing vanadium at commercial levels; shares +3% – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 12, 2019.