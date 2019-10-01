$-0.04 EPS Expected for Endeavour Silver Corp. (EDR); Glen Burnie Bancorp (GLBZ) Sentiment Is 0.6

Glen Burnie Bancorp (GLBZ) investors sentiment decreased to 0.6 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.15, from 0.75 in 2019Q1. The ratio fall, as 3 hedge funds opened new or increased holdings, while 5 sold and reduced equity positions in Glen Burnie Bancorp. The hedge funds in our database now own: 213,846 shares, down from 215,584 shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Glen Burnie Bancorp in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 3 Increased: 2 New Position: 1.

Analysts expect Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR) to report $-0.04 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 20.00% from last quarter's $-0.05 EPS. After having $-0.09 EPS previously, Endeavour Silver Corp.'s analysts see -55.56% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.36% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $3.03. About 919,068 shares traded or 37.90% up from the average. Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR) has 0.00% since October 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Glen Burnie Bancorp operates as the bank holding firm for The Bank of Glen Burnie that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, associations, partnerships, and firms. The company has market cap of $30.50 million. The firm accepts various deposits, including regular savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, demand deposit accounts, NOW checking accounts, IRA and SEP accounts, Christmas Club accounts, and certificates of deposit. It has a 23.33 P/E ratio. It also provides residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, land acquisition and development loans, and secured and unsecured commercial loans, as well as consumer installment lending services, such as indirect automobile lending services; and residential first and second mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, and commercial mortgage loans.

Court Place Advisors Llc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Glen Burnie Bancorp for 16,692 shares. Bank Of America Corp De owns 879 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Blackrock Inc. has 0% invested in the company for 598 shares. The Germany-based Deutsche Bank Ag has invested 0% in the stock. First Manhattan Co, a New York-based fund reported 5,000 shares.