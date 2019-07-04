$-0.04 EPS Expected for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE); Financial Federal (FIF) Has 1.25 Sentiment

Financial Federal Corp (FIF) investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.18, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 20 investment professionals increased and opened new stock positions, while 16 cut down and sold their equity positions in Financial Federal Corp. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 4.61 million shares, down from 4.63 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Financial Federal Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 11 Increased: 12 New Position: 8.

Analysts expect Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) to report $-0.04 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 42.86% from last quarter’s $-0.07 EPS. After having $-0.02 EPS previously, Clean Energy Fuels Corp.’s analysts see 100.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.60% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $2.46. About 689,102 shares traded. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) has risen 39.41% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.98% the S&P500. Some Historical CLNE News: 13/03/2018 – Clean Energy Fuels 4Q Rev $89.3M; 13/03/2018 – Clean Energy Reports 86.4 Million Gallons Delivered and Revenue of $89.3 Million for Fourth Quarter of 2017; 24/05/2018 – Clean Energy Advocates Congressional Support for Natural Gas Legislation; 10/05/2018 – CLEAN ENERGY FUELS 1Q REV. $102.4M, EST. $102.0M (2 EST.); 10/05/2018 – Clean Energy Fuels: Total to Provide Up to $100M Credit Support for Program; 13/03/2018 – Clean Energy Fuels 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 18c; 25/04/2018 – Catalina Pacific®, a CalPortland® Company, Stakes Out Environmental Leadership Position by Converting Its California Ready-Mix Truck Fleet to Clean Energy’s Redeem™; 13/03/2018 Clean Energy Fuels 4Q Loss/Shr 19c; 10/05/2018 – Clean Energy Fuels To Launch Leasing Program With Support From Total; 10/05/2018 – Clean Energy Fuels 1Q EPS 8c

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $503.45 million. The firm supplies compressed natural gas , liquefied natural gas (LNG), and renewable natural gas (RNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles. It currently has negative earnings. It also designs, builds, operates, and maintains fueling stations.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.44 in 2018Q4.

Sterneck Capital Management Llc holds 0.86% of its portfolio in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund for 62,290 shares. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owns 415,143 shares or 0.56% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. has 0.28% invested in the company for 48,464 shares. The Colorado-based Advisors Asset Management Inc. has invested 0.21% in the stock. Partnervest Advisory Services Llc, a California-based fund reported 28,951 shares.