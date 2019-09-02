$0.04 EPS Expected for Champions Oncology, Inc. (CSBR); Rosetta Stone Rosetta Stone (RST) SI Increased By 20.5%

Analysts expect Champions Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR) to report $0.04 EPS on September, 12.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $0.04 EPS. CSBR’s profit would be $489,563 giving it 33.75 P/E if the $0.04 EPS is correct. After having $-0.02 EPS previously, Champions Oncology, Inc.’s analysts see -300.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $5.4. About 15,191 shares traded. Champions Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR) has declined 19.33% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.33% the S&P500. Some Historical CSBR News: 15/03/2018 – Champions Oncology 3Q Rev $5.08M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Champions Oncology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSBR); 15/03/2018 – Champions Oncology Backs View of Fiscal 2018 Revenue Growth of at Least 20%; 15/03/2018 CHAMPIONS BIOTECHNOLOGY INC CSBR.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP AT LEAST 20 PCT; 04/05/2018 – Granite Investment Partners Buys Into Champions Oncology Inc; 03/04/2018 – Anvil International Acquires FlexHead from Atkore International Group Inc; 15/03/2018 – CHAMPIONS BIOTECHNOLOGY INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.01; 01/05/2018 – Champions Oncology Adds Amy Wesa, Ph.D, as Director of Immuno-Oncology Research

Rosetta Stone Rosetta Stone Inc (NYSE:RST) had an increase of 20.5% in short interest. RST’s SI was 1.64 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 20.5% from 1.36 million shares previously. With 232,300 avg volume, 7 days are for Rosetta Stone Rosetta Stone Inc (NYSE:RST)’s short sellers to cover RST’s short positions. The SI to Rosetta Stone Rosetta Stone Inc’s float is 7.58%. The stock increased 1.45% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $18.25. About 101,155 shares traded. Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST) has risen 54.82% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.82% the S&P500. Some Historical RST News: 09/05/2018 – Rosetta Stone 1Q Loss/Shr 29c; 07/03/2018 – Rosetta Stone 4Q Rev $44.8M; 09/05/2018 – Rosetta Stone 1Q Rev $42.8M; 14/05/2018 – Roumell Adds TICC Capital, Exits Rosetta Stone: 13F; 19/03/2018 – The Professional Development Consortium Awards Language Learning Leader Rosetta Stone with Provider of Training Excellence Accr; 07/05/2018 – LEAP Innovations, Leader in Personalized Learning, Reports lmpressive Double-digit Student Gains in Schools Using Lexia Reading Core5 as their Literacy Solution; 07/03/2018 – Rosetta Stone Inc. Appoints George Logue to Board of Directors; 19/03/2018 – The Professional Development Consortium Awards Language Learning Leader Rosetta Stone with Provider of Training Excellence Accreditation; 14/05/2018 – Roumell Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Rosetta Stone; 07/03/2018 – Rosetta Stone 4Q EPS 10c

Champions Oncology, Inc. develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. The company has market cap of $66.09 million. The Company’s Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice. It has a 540 P/E ratio. The company, through its Tumorgraft Technology Platform, provides Personalized Oncology Solutions that assist physicians in developing personalized treatment options for cancer patients through tumor specific data obtained from drug panels and related personalized oncology services.

Rosetta Stone Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology learning products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $438.56 million. It operates through three divisions: Literacy, E&E Language, and Consumer Language. It currently has negative earnings. The firm develops, markets, and supports a suite of language-learning, literacy, and brain fitness solutions consisting of Web software subscriptions, perpetual software products, online and professional services, audio practice products, and mobile applications.

