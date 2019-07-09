$0.04 EPS Expected for Ceragon Networks Ltd. (CRNT); Hill International (HIL) Has 1.92 Sentiment

Analysts expect Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) to report $0.04 EPS on August, 5.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $0.04 EPS. CRNT’s profit would be $3.21M giving it 16.31 P/E if the $0.04 EPS is correct. After having $0.03 EPS previously, Ceragon Networks Ltd.’s analysts see 33.33% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.56% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $2.61. About 479,290 shares traded. Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) has risen 3.46% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.97% the S&P500. Some Historical CRNT News: 07/05/2018 – Correction to Ceragon Networks Earnings Headlines; 25/04/2018 – Airband Deploys Ceragon’s FibeAir IP-20 Platform to Deliver High Capacity, Scalable Wireless Backhaul Networks to Rural Areas i; 25/04/2018 – CERAGON: AIRBAND DEPLOYS FIBEAIR PLATFORM FOR LARGE PROJECT; 07/05/2018 – Ceragon Networks 1Q EPS 3c; 07/05/2018 – Ceragon Networks 1Q Rev $83.3M; 30/04/2018 – Harel Insurance Invest & Financial Services Buys Into Ceragon; 07/05/2018 – CERAGON NETWORKS LTD – QTRLY SHR $0.03; 25/04/2018 – Airband Deploys Ceragon’s FibeAir IP-20 Platform to Deliver High Capacity, Scalable Wireless Backhaul Networks to Rural Areas in the United Kingdom; 09/04/2018 Ceragon Networks® First Quarter 2018 Financial Results Scheduled for Release On May 7, 2018

Hill International Inc (HIL) investors sentiment decreased to 1.92 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -5.83, from 7.75 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 25 active investment managers started new or increased positions, while 13 decreased and sold positions in Hill International Inc. The active investment managers in our database now own: 18.82 million shares, down from 38.17 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Hill International Inc in top ten positions decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 4 Reduced: 9 Increased: 15 New Position: 10.

Hill International, Inc. provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for the buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company has market cap of $149.17 million. The firm offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services. It currently has negative earnings. It also manages various phases of the construction process for construction owners, which include cost and budget controls, scheduling, estimating, expediting, inspection, contract administration, and management of contractors, subcontractors, and suppliers.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 12 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.85 million activity.

Kokino Llc holds 2.49% of its portfolio in Hill International, Inc. for 283,015 shares. Bulldog Investors Llc owns 1.70 million shares or 2.2% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Petrus Trust Company Lta has 1.19% invested in the company for 2.10 million shares. The Connecticut-based Thb Asset Management has invested 0.82% in the stock. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 792,200 shares.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice, data, and multimedia services worldwide. The company has market cap of $209.17 million. The Company’s wireless backhaul solutions use microwave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small sells, and the core of the service provider's network. It has a 10.08 P/E ratio. The firm also provides wireless fronthaul solutions that use microwave technology for communication between LTE/LTE-advanced base band digital unit stations and remote radio heads.