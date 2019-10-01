$-0.04 EPS Expected for Castlight Health, Inc. (CSLT); Semper Augustus Investments Group Has Raised Avx New (AVX) Holding By $923,568

Analysts expect Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) to report $-0.04 EPS on November, 5.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 300.00% from last quarter’s $-0.01 EPS. After having $-0.05 EPS previously, Castlight Health, Inc.’s analysts see -20.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 4.96% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $1.34. About 353,851 shares traded. Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) has declined 63.82% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 63.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CSLT News: 10/05/2018 – CASTLIGHT HEALTH INC CSLT.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $-0.12, REV VIEW $153.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 13/03/2018 Castlight Health Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Castlight Health Sees 2018 Adj Loss/Shr 11c-Adj Loss/Shr 15c; 10/05/2018 – Castlight Health Sees 2018 Rev $150M-$155M; 10/05/2018 – Castlight Health Reiterates 2018 Guidanc; 19/04/2018 – Castlight Releases First-of-Its-Kind Report on Digital Health in the Workplace; 10/05/2018 – Castlight Health 1Q Loss/Shr 11c; 10/05/2018 – CASTLIGHT HEALTH INC CSLT.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR LOSS ABOUT $0.11 TO $0.15; 25/05/2018 – CFO Nolan Registers 924 Of Castlight Health Inc; 27/03/2018 – Castlight Boosts Wellbeing Solution with Claims-Based Insights

Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc increased Avx Corp New (AVX) stake by 39.44% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc acquired 57,723 shares as Avx Corp New (AVX)'s stock declined 5.29%. The Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc holds 204,090 shares with $3.39M value, up from 146,367 last quarter. Avx Corp New now has $2.53 billion valuation.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.52 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.63, from 1.89 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 4 investors sold Castlight Health, Inc. shares while 21 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 74.41 million shares or 9.83% more from 67.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Raymond James And Associates holds 0% of its portfolio in Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) for 40,400 shares. 60,984 are held by Falcon Point Cap Limited Liability. Virtu Fincl Lc holds 0% in Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) or 21,801 shares. Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd Llc stated it has 0% in Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT). Moreover, Rice Hall James And Ltd has 0.05% invested in Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT). 10,700 are held by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Ltd Company. Connor Clark And Lunn Mngmt Limited, a British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 123,575 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Company reported 14,858 shares stake. Concourse Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.21% in Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT). Geode Capital Management Llc invested in 0% or 1.04 million shares. Tower Rech Capital Limited Liability Corp (Trc) holds 1,885 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Selz Cap Ltd Liability reported 100,000 shares. Paradigm Mngmt Ny holds 0.28% or 934,800 shares. Amer Gru reported 0% stake. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase & Communications has 0% invested in Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) for 27,652 shares.

Castlight Health, Inc. operates a health benefits platform in the United States. The company has market cap of $194.64 million. The company's platform engages employees to make better health decisions and enables employers to communicate and measure their benefit programs. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s platform also provides real-time insight into employee engagement with benefits and programs enabling employers to monitor and adjust their strategies.

