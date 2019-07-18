$-0.04 EPS Expected for Castlight Health, Inc. (CSLT); Brandywine Global Investment Management Has Lifted By $461,449 Its Block H & R (HRB) Stake

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc increased Block H & R Inc (HRB) stake by 3% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc acquired 20,063 shares as Block H & R Inc (HRB)’s stock rose 12.99%. The Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc holds 688,133 shares with $16.47 million value, up from 668,070 last quarter. Block H & R Inc now has $5.69 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $28.19. About 1.34 million shares traded. H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) has declined 1.08% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.51% the S&P500. Some Historical HRB News: 11/05/2018 – H&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – “CONTINUES TO PURSUE SALES OF U.S. RETAIL AND REMAINING U.S. INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES”; 06/03/2018 – H&R Block Sees Higher Volume of Tax Returns — Earnings Review; 07/03/2018 – H&R Block Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – H&R REIT TO SELL MAJORITY OF U.S. RETAIL PORTFOLIO FOR $633M; 15/05/2018 – AHL REDUCED DNKN, SERV, HRB, SAFM, DPZ IN 1Q: 13F; 07/03/2018 – BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Dollar Tree, Autodesk, H & R Block, Abercrombie & Fitch; 14/05/2018 – RENX: BREAKING:H&R REIT to sell 63 U.S. retail properties for $633M US. Will focus on developing Lantower Residential po… htt; 11/05/2018 – H&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST QTRLY CONSOLIDATED SAME-ASSET PROPERTY OPERATING INCOME (CASH BASIS) DECLINED 0.5% IN CANADIAN DOLLARS; 06/03/2018 – H & R BLOCK INC HRB.N – COMPANY REITERATES FINANCIAL OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR; 18/05/2018 – H&R Block Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Analysts expect Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) to report $-0.04 EPS on July, 29.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 55.56% from last quarter’s $-0.09 EPS. After having $-0.06 EPS previously, Castlight Health, Inc.’s analysts see -33.33% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.24% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $3.05. About 318,477 shares traded. Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) has declined 6.41% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.84% the S&P500. Some Historical CSLT News: 10/05/2018 – Castlight Health Sees 2018 Adj Loss/Shr 11c-Adj Loss/Shr 15c; 08/05/2018 – Castlight Health Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 10/05/2018 – Castlight Health Sees 2018 Rev $150M-$155M; 27/03/2018 – Castlight Boosts Wellbeing Solution with Claims-Based Insights; 13/03/2018 Castlight Health Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – CASTLIGHT HEALTH INC CSLT.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $150 MLN TO $155 MLN; 10/05/2018 – Castlight Health 1Q Rev $36.5M; 25/05/2018 – CFO Nolan Registers 924 Of Castlight Health Inc; 10/05/2018 – CASTLIGHT HEALTH INC CSLT.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $-0.12, REV VIEW $153.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – Castlight Releases First-of-Its-Kind Report on Digital Health in the Workplace

Among 3 analysts covering H\u0026R Block (NYSE:HRB), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. H\u0026R Block had 9 analyst reports since January 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, March 8 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Barrington. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Thursday, January 31 by Goldman Sachs.

