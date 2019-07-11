$-0.04 EPS Expected for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI); LINAMAR ORDINARY SHARES (LIMAF) SI Increased By 43.14%

Analysts expect Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) to report $-0.04 EPS on July, 22.They anticipate $0.12 EPS change or 75.00% from last quarter’s $-0.16 EPS. After having $-0.24 EPS previously, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s analysts see -83.33% EPS growth. It closed at $4.25 lastly. It is up 5.03% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.60% the S&P500. Some Historical BCLI News: 09/03/2018 – BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Short-Interest Ratio Up to 32 Days; 14/05/2018 – Brainstorm Cell Therptcs 1Q Loss/Shr 12c; 28/03/2018 – BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics’ Phase 3 Trial of NurOwn® in ALS Now Open to Canadian Patients; 28/03/2018 – BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics’ Phase 3 Trial of NurOwn in ALS Now Open to Canadian Patients; 22/04/2018 – DJ Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BCLI); 08/03/2018 – Brainstorm Cell Therptcs Yr Loss/Shr 26c; 25/05/2018 – BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Issues Statement on “Right to Try” Legislation; 30/03/2018 – CIRM: Stem Cell Roundup: Crafty Cancer, Fighting Viruses, and Brainstorm ALS Trial Expands to Canada; 12/03/2018 – BrainStorm Announces Formation of Scientific Advisory Board and Appoints Neuroscientist Jerold Chun, M.D., Ph.D., to Chair; 08/03/2018 BrainStorm Announces Operational Highlights and Financial Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2017

LINAMAR CORP ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) had an increase of 43.14% in short interest. LIMAF’s SI was 343,100 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 43.14% from 239,700 shares previously. With 3,200 avg volume, 107 days are for LINAMAR CORP ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:LIMAF)’s short sellers to cover LIMAF’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $34.15. About 12,080 shares traded or 227.37% up from the average. Linamar Corporation (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) has 0.00% since July 11, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Linamar Corporation manufactures and sells precision metallic components, modules, and systems in Canada, United States, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, and Europe. The company has market cap of $2.24 billion. It operates through two divisions, Powertrain/Driveline and Industrial. It has a 4.99 P/E ratio. The firm offers hybrid power units, power transfer units, rear drive units/modules, and engineered gears; and shaft and shell assemblies, differential assemblies, transmission gears, clutch modules, center housings, transmission/driveline shafts, transfer case pump housings, and other transmission components.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, develops adult stem cell therapies for neurodegenerative disorders that include amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, multiple sclerosis, Parkinson's disease, and others. The company has market cap of $92.24 million. The firm holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology through a licensing agreement with Ramot of Tel Aviv University Ltd. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s NurOwn technology is based on a novel differentiation protocol, which induces differentiation of the bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells into neuron-supporting cells and secreting cells that release various neurotrophic factors, including glial-derived neurotrophic factor, brain-derived neurotrophic factor, vascular endothelial growth factor, and hepatocyte growth factor for the growth, survival, and differentiation of developing neurons.