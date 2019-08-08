$0.04 EPS Expected for Bird Construction Inc. (BDT); Citadel Advisors Upped Radnet (RDNT) Position

Analysts expect Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) to report $0.04 EPS on August, 13 after the close.They anticipate $0.17 EPS change or 130.77% from last quarter’s $-0.13 EPS. T_BDT’s profit would be $1.70 million giving it 32.06 P/E if the $0.04 EPS is correct. After having $-0.15 EPS previously, Bird Construction Inc.’s analysts see -126.67% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.54% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $5.13. About 39,122 shares traded. Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) has 0.00% since August 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Citadel Advisors Llc increased Radnet Inc (RDNT) stake by 332.97% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Citadel Advisors Llc acquired 79,580 shares as Radnet Inc (RDNT)’s stock rose 20.84%. The Citadel Advisors Llc holds 103,480 shares with $1.28 million value, up from 23,900 last quarter. Radnet Inc now has $729.17M valuation. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $14.56. About 120,396 shares traded. RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) has risen 9.93% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.93% the S&P500. Some Historical RDNT News: 09/05/2018 – RadNet 1Q Rev $231M; 08/03/2018 – RADNET INC -SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $145 MLN – $155 MLN; 08/03/2018 – RadNet Sees FY Rev $950M-$975M; 15/05/2018 – RadNet Presenting at Conference May 17; 20/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS RADNET INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘B’; 09/05/2018 – RadNet Sees 2018 Adjusted EBITDA $140M-$150M; 16/05/2018 – RadNet Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – RadNet 1Q Loss/Shr 15c; 15/03/2018 – The Cancer Research Collaboration and Breastlink New York Partner With Diabetes Prevention Program Provider Blue Mesa Health; 08/03/2018 RadNet 4Q Loss/Shr 15c

Bird Construction Inc. operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company has market cap of $218.11 million. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the gas and oil, and mining businesses. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also engages in the construction and renovation of shopping malls, big box stores, office buildings, hotels, and selected high rise condominiums and apartments; and the construction of hospitals, post-secondary education facilities, schools, prisons, courthouses, government buildings, and retirement and senior housing facilities, as well as environmental facilities, including water and wastewater treatment centers, composting facilities, and biosolids treatment and management facilities.

Among 2 analysts covering Bird Construction (TSE:BDT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Bird Construction has $10.5 highest and $9.5 lowest target. $10’s average target is 94.93% above currents $5.13 stock price. Bird Construction had 2 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained the shares of BDT in report on Friday, March 15 with “Buy” rating. Canaccord Genuity maintained the shares of BDT in report on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy” rating.