$0.04 EPS Expected for ASV Holdings, Inc. (ASV); Weiss Asset Management LP Cut Ani Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) Stake By $1.97 Million

Analysts expect ASV Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASV) to report $0.04 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 33.33% from last quarter’s $0.03 EPS. ASV’s profit would be $396,394 giving it 43.75 P/E if the $0.04 EPS is correct. After having $-0.07 EPS previously, ASV Holdings, Inc.’s analysts see -157.14% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $7. About 20,865 shares traded. ASV Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASV) has 0.00% since August 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ASV News: 12/03/2018 ASV Holdings, Inc. Provides Preliminary Full Year 2017 Update; 12/03/2018 – ASV HOLDINGS INC ASV.O SEES FY 2017 ADJUSTED SHR $0.21 TO $0.23 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 12/03/2018 – ASV HOLDINGS INC ASV.O SEES FY 2017 SHR $0.18 TO $0.20; 23/04/2018 – ASV Holdings, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 28/03/2018 – ASV Holdings, Inc. Announces Justin Rupar as Vice President of Sales & Marketing; 12/03/2018 – ASV HOLDINGS INC ASV.O SEES FY 2017 REVENUE $120 MLN TO $125 MLN; 03/04/2018 – ASV Holdings, Inc. Announces Thomas Foster as Vice President of Operations and Supply Chain

Weiss Asset Management Lp decreased Ani Pharmaceuticals Inc (ANIP) stake by 26.17% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Weiss Asset Management Lp sold 28,200 shares as Ani Pharmaceuticals Inc (ANIP)’s stock rose 20.43%. The Weiss Asset Management Lp holds 79,571 shares with $5.61M value, down from 107,771 last quarter. Ani Pharmaceuticals Inc now has $1.02B valuation. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $84.33. About 79,459 shares traded. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) has risen 25.49% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ANIP News: 27/04/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ANI WILL ACQUIRE LICENSE, SUPPLY & DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT FOR A SECOND PIPELINE PRODUCT, DICLOFENAC-MISOPROSTOL DR TABLETS; 18/04/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS INC – RECEIVED APPROVAL FROM U.S. FDA OF ITS ANDA FOR MORPHINE SULFATE ORAL SOLUTION 10MG/5ML, 20MG/5ML AND 100MG/5ML; 08/05/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS INC – REAFFIRMS GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 27/04/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS SIGNS PACTS TO BUY GENERIC PRODUCTS, ASSETS; 18/04/2018 – ANIP SAYS FDA APPROVES MORPHINE SULFATE ORAL SOLUTION; 21/04/2018 – DJ ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANIP); 27/04/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals Signs Definitive Agreements to Acquire Generic Products and Assets from Amneal/lmpax; 27/04/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS – DEAL IS RESULT OF DIVESTITURE PROCESS MANDATED IN CONNECTION WITH AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICAL’S PROPOSED DEAL WITH IMPAX LABORATORIES; 07/05/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals Completes Acquisition of Generic Products and Assets from Amneal/lmpax; 04/04/2018 – ANI Acquires 23 ANDAs from IDT Australia, Ltd

Investors sentiment increased to 1.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.80, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold ANIP shares while 40 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 7.50 million shares or 5.50% more from 7.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Research Advsrs reported 3,000 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) for 980 shares. Nomura has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP). New York-based Tiaa Cref Inv Management Ltd Llc has invested 0% in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP). Argent Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.1% of its portfolio in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP). Diker Management Lc holds 8,391 shares. Pnc Financial holds 1,164 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Citadel Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 11,745 shares. Moreover, Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has 0% invested in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) for 2,005 shares. Phocas Fincl accumulated 140,977 shares or 1% of the stock. Raymond James Assoc has invested 0% of its portfolio in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP). Morgan Stanley invested 0% of its portfolio in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP). 4,790 are held by Ubs Asset Management Americas. Pitcairn Company owns 4,227 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Smith Asset Mngmt Group Inc LP holds 0.01% or 5,660 shares in its portfolio.

Since May 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $173,240 activity. $173,240 worth of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) was bought by HAUGHEY THOMAS.

Analysts await ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $1.18 EPS, up 16.83% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.01 per share. ANIP’s profit will be $14.22M for 17.87 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.23% negative EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc had 5 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained it with “Buy” rating and $73 target in Thursday, February 28 report. As per Wednesday, February 27, the company rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 6.

Weiss Asset Management Lp increased Leo Holdings Corp stake by 307,400 shares to 1.06 million valued at $10.69 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Morgan Stanley Asia Pac Fd I (APF) stake by 231,695 shares and now owns 355,316 shares. Starwood Waypoint Residentl (Prn) was raised too.

A.S.V., LLC designs and manufactures compact track loader and skid steer loader equipment under the ASV and Terex brands in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. The company has market cap of $69.37 million. The firm also offers private label original equipment manufacturing services; and pre-and post-sale dealer support, after-sale technical support, and replacement parts. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s products are used in the construction, agricultural, and forestry industries.