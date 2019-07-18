$0.04 EPS Expected for ASV Holdings, Inc. (ASV); Equinor Asa (EQNR) Sellers Decreased By 5.85% Their Shorts

Equinor Asa (NYSE:EQNR) had a decrease of 5.85% in short interest. EQNR’s SI was 4.50 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 5.85% from 4.78M shares previously. With 1.31M avg volume, 3 days are for Equinor Asa (NYSE:EQNR)’s short sellers to cover EQNR’s short positions. The SI to Equinor Asa’s float is 0.42%. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $18.81. About 1.21M shares traded. Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) has declined 22.81% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.24% the S&P500. Some Historical EQNR News: 25/05/2018 – Statoil: Equinor ASA: Announcement of dividend per share for the fourth quarter 2017 in NOK; 31/05/2018 – EQUINOR ASA: PLAN FOR DEVELOPMENT AND OPERATION (PDO) FOR PHASE 2 WILL BE SUBMITTED BEFORE SEPTEMBER 2018; 25/05/2018 – EQUINOR EXERCISES AF OPTION FOR HVAC FOR SVERDRUP PHASE 2; 23/05/2018 – EQUINOR IS ALSO DEVELOPING MARINER FIELD ON UK CONTINENTAL SHELF, DUE TO COME ON STREAM IN LATE 2018; 24/05/2018 – EQUINOR SAYS TROLL A PLATFORM SHUT ON THURSDAY UNTIL 1700 GMT; 29/05/2018 – EQUINOR ASA EQNR.OL – RECOMMENDS A RE-ELECTION OF JON ERIK REINHARDSEN AS CHAIR AND ROY FRANKLIN AS DEPUTY CHAIR OF BOARD; 23/05/2018 STATOIL: EQUINOR AWARDED 9 LICENCES IN THE 30TH OFFSHORE LICENSING ROUND – EQUINOR AWARDED 9 LICENCES IN THE 30TH OFFSHORE LICENSING ROUND – EQUINOR.COM; 29/05/2018 – EQUINOR ASA EQNR.OL – RECOMMENDS RE-ELECTION OF JEROEN VAN DER VEER, WENCHE AGERUP, BJØRN TORE GODAL AND REBEKKA GLASSER HERLOFSEN AS SHAREHOLDER-ELECTED MEMBERS OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 23/05/2018 – EQUINOR ASA EQNR.OL – EQUINOR IS PLEASED TO HAVE BEEN AWARDED 9 NEW LICENCES IN 30TH OFFSHORE LICENSING ROUND, 8 AS OPERATOR, AS ANNOUNCED BY OIL AND GAS AUTHORITY (OGA) TODAY; 23/05/2018 – Equinor ASA: Notifiable trading

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company has market cap of $63.05 billion. The firm operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production USA; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development divisions. It has a 7.87 P/E ratio. It also transports, processes, makes, markets, and trades in gas and oil commodities, such as crude and condensate products, gas liquids, natural gas, and liquefied natural gas; markets and trades in electricity and emission rights; and operates refineries, processing and power plants, and terminals.

A.S.V., LLC designs and manufactures compact track loader and skid steer loader equipment under the ASV and Terex brands in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. The company has market cap of $68.38 million. The firm also offers private label original equipment manufacturing services; and pre-and post-sale dealer support, after-sale technical support, and replacement parts. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s products are used in the construction, agricultural, and forestry industries.

