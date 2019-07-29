$0.04 EPS Expected for Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (AFI); Hightower Advisors Has Lifted Ngl Energy Partners LP (NGL) Position

Hightower Advisors Llc increased Ngl Energy Partners Lp (NGL) stake by 31.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hightower Advisors Llc acquired 28,641 shares as Ngl Energy Partners Lp (NGL)’s stock rose 11.78%. The Hightower Advisors Llc holds 119,914 shares with $1.68 million value, up from 91,273 last quarter. Ngl Energy Partners Lp now has $1.91B valuation. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $15.18. About 469,369 shares traded. NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) has risen 32.60% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.17% the S&P500. Some Historical NGL News: 08/03/2018 NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP – ON MARCH 6, CO, UNITS ENTERED AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 30/05/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS: SALE OF REMAINING RETAIL PROPANE FOR $900M; 30/05/2018 – Superior Plus to Acquire NGL’s Retail Propane Business – Significantly Expanding Its U.S. Energy Distribution Platform; 30/05/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP – IS INITIATING ITS FISCAL 2019 ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE WITH A TARGET OF $450 MLN; 30/05/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS 4Q REV. $5.11B, EST. $4.16B; 27/03/2018 – Targa Resources Announces Additional Delaware Basin Processing Expansions, an Extension of its Grand Prix NGL Pipeline into Okl; 30/05/2018 – NGL Energy Partners 4Q EPS 71c; 27/03/2018 – Targa Resources Announces Additional Delaware Basin Processing Expansions, an Extension of its Grand Prix NGL Pipeline into Oklahoma and Potential Asset Sales; Also Posts Updated Investor Presentation; 24/05/2018 – SemGroup and DCP Midstream Announce Open Season on Existing Capacity of NGL Pipeline Connecting DJ Basin to Mont Belvieu; 08/03/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS ENTERS AMENDED CREDIT PACT

Analysts expect Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE:AFI) to report $0.04 EPS on August, 6 before the open.They anticipate $0.43 EPS change or 91.49% from last quarter’s $0.47 EPS. AFI’s profit would be $1.04M giving it 53.38 P/E if the $0.04 EPS is correct. After having $-0.49 EPS previously, Armstrong Flooring, Inc.’s analysts see -108.16% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.83% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $8.54. About 476,110 shares traded or 72.54% up from the average. Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE:AFI) has declined 18.05% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.48% the S&P500. Some Historical AFI News: 06/03/2018 – Armstrong Flooring Sees FY18 Capital Expenditures $40M-$45; 08/05/2018 – Armstrong Flooring 1Q Loss/Shr 40c; 11/05/2018 – Loomis Sayles & Company LP Exits Position in Armstrong Flooring; 30/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Haverty Furniture Companies, Armstrong Flooring, VASCO Data Security International, Tallgrass; 08/05/2018 – Armstrong Flooring Reaffirms Outlook for Full Yr 2018; 06/03/2018 Armstrong Flooring 4Q Loss/Shr 80c; 08/05/2018 – Armstrong Flooring 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 24c; 14/03/2018 – Armstrong Flooring at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust; 08/05/2018 – ARMSTRONG FLOORING INC AFI.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.42, REV VIEW $1.14 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – Armstrong Flooring Sees FY18 Adjusted Ebitda $70M-$80

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $363,143 activity. KRIMBILL H MICHAEL bought $363,143 worth of stock or 25,000 shares.

More notable recent NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Units of NGL Energy Partners Have Skyrocketed 54% So Far in 2019 – Motley Fool” on July 08, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Dividend Investors Should Keep an Eye on This Ultra-High-Yield Stock – The Motley Fool” published on July 18, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “NGL Energy Partners LP Announces Timing of Fiscal 2020 First Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call – Business Wire” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “NGL Energy gets investment from EIG, FS Energy and Power Fund – Seeking Alpha” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “ONEOK to expand natural gas and NGL infrastructure – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.53, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold NGL shares while 23 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 70.81 million shares or 2.87% less from 72.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Company Na invested in 99,175 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Natixis reported 254,600 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Com stated it has 76,068 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.06% in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL). Raymond James Financial Svcs Advsr accumulated 109,200 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Gradient Investments Ltd accumulated 42,999 shares. Hilltop Holding owns 12,800 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Spirit Of America Mgmt Corporation Ny holds 0.31% of its portfolio in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) for 151,508 shares. Citigroup holds 0% of its portfolio in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) for 89,824 shares. Arrowstreet Partnership, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 719,110 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker has 0% invested in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) for 170 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.02% or 323,900 shares in its portfolio. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 16,300 shares or 0% of the stock. Morgan Stanley holds 0.01% or 1.36 million shares. Hightower Trust Lta has 0.04% invested in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL).

Among 2 analysts covering NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. NGL Energy Partners had 4 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, February 20 report.

More notable recent Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE:AFI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) Stock Three Years Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 33% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” on May 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (AFI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Armstrong Flooring Inc (AFI) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE:AFI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Armstrong Flooring (AFI) Reports Q1 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (AFI) CEO Larry McWilliams on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Armstrong Flooring, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, sources, and sells resilient and wood flooring products primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential, commercial, and institutional buildings in North America and the Pacific Rim. The company has market cap of $221.54 million. It operates through two divisions, Resilient Flooring and Wood Flooring. It currently has negative earnings. The Resilient Flooring segment offers a range of floor coverings primarily for homes and commercial buildings under the Armstrong brand; and laminate flooring, vinyl tile, vinyl sheet, LVT, and linoleum products, as well as installs and maintains materials and accessories.