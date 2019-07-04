$0.04 EPS Expected for Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (AFI); De Burlo Group Trimmed By $579,600 Its Masimo (MASI) Stake

De Burlo Group Inc decreased Masimo Corp (MASI) stake by 21.76% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. De Burlo Group Inc sold 4,200 shares as Masimo Corp (MASI)’s stock rose 10.10%. The De Burlo Group Inc holds 15,100 shares with $2.09 million value, down from 19,300 last quarter. Masimo Corp now has $8.03 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $150.51. About 97,071 shares traded. Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) has risen 46.32% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.89% the S&P500. Some Historical MASI News: 21/05/2018 – Women’s Tennis Association to Use Masimo MightySat™ Fingertip Pulse Oximeters to Advance Player Health and Performance; 07/05/2018 – Masimo SET® Pulse Oximetry Helps Form Basis of Utah Senate Resolution on Postoperative Oxygen Saturation Home Monitoring for; 06/03/2018 – Masimo Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Masimo Announces UniView™; 06/03/2018 Masimo Announces Replica™; 22/04/2018 – DJ Masimo Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MASI); 02/05/2018 – MASIMO SEES FY EPS $2.88, EST. $2.81; 10/04/2018 – Masimo Announces CE Marking of Rad-97™ Pulse CO-Oximeter® with Integrated NomoLine™ Capnography; 10/04/2018 – Masimo Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 02/05/2018 – Masimo 1Q Rev $213M

Analysts expect Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE:AFI) to report $0.04 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.43 EPS change or 91.49% from last quarter’s $0.47 EPS. AFI’s profit would be $1.04M giving it 64.06 P/E if the $0.04 EPS is correct. After having $-0.49 EPS previously, Armstrong Flooring, Inc.’s analysts see -108.16% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.99% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $10.25. About 54,098 shares traded. Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE:AFI) has declined 18.05% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.48% the S&P500. Some Historical AFI News: 11/05/2018 – Loomis Sayles & Company LP Exits Position in Armstrong Flooring; 08/05/2018 – ARMSTRONG FLOORING INC SAYS REAFFIRMS OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 06/03/2018 – Armstrong Flooring Sees FY18 Adjusted Ebitda $70M-$80; 07/03/2018 – Armstrong Flooring Access Event Set By SunTrust for Mar. 14; 06/03/2018 – Armstrong Flooring Sees FY18 Capital Expenditures $40M-$45; 23/04/2018 – DJ Armstrong Flooring Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AFI); 30/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Haverty Furniture Companies, Armstrong Flooring, VASCO Data Security International, Tallgrass; 08/05/2018 – ARMSTRONG FLOORING INC AFI.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.42, REV VIEW $1.14 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – Armstrong Flooring Reaffirms Outlook for Full Yr 2018; 08/05/2018 – Armstrong Flooring 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 24c

More notable recent Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE:AFI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (AFI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Armstrong Flooring (AFI) Announces Final Results of Modified â€œDutch Auctionâ€ Self-Tender Offer – StreetInsider.com” published on June 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) Stock Three Years Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 33% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” on May 25, 2019. More interesting news about Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE:AFI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Inseego Corp. (INSG) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Digi International Inc. (DGII) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.

Armstrong Flooring, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, sources, and sells resilient and wood flooring products primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential, commercial, and institutional buildings in North America and the Pacific Rim. The company has market cap of $265.89 million. It operates through two divisions, Resilient Flooring and Wood Flooring. It currently has negative earnings. The Resilient Flooring segment offers a range of floor coverings primarily for homes and commercial buildings under the Armstrong brand; and laminate flooring, vinyl tile, vinyl sheet, LVT, and linoleum products, as well as installs and maintains materials and accessories.

De Burlo Group Inc increased American Tower New (NYSE:AMT) stake by 39,000 shares to 61,920 valued at $12.20 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Etsy Inc stake by 63,700 shares and now owns 187,300 shares. Veeva Sys Inc (NYSE:VEEV) was raised too.

More notable recent Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s How P/E Ratios Can Help Us Understand Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why You Should Buy Masimo (MASI) Stock Right Now – Nasdaq” published on June 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Adding Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Masimo’s O3 Oximetry Gets FDA Nod, Boosts Patient Monitoring – Nasdaq” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Medtronic plc (MDT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 05, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold MASI shares while 111 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 42.26 million shares or 4.87% less from 44.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Capital Limited Liability Corp reported 68,344 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Limited Liability reported 71,160 shares. 1,657 are held by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Fred Alger reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI). Natixis invested in 0.09% or 107,296 shares. Shell Asset has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI). Wells Fargo Mn has 0.01% invested in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) for 213,698 shares. Maryland-based Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI). Great West Life Assurance Company Can reported 0.01% in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI). 92,615 were accumulated by Jpmorgan Chase And. Intl Grp, New York-based fund reported 97,793 shares. D E Shaw Com has invested 0.04% in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI). Piedmont Invest Advisors Inc invested in 0.03% or 4,702 shares. Citigroup stated it has 455,071 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. 133,244 were reported by Rhumbline Advisers.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $4.17 million activity. Coleman Jon sold $240,000 worth of stock or 2,000 shares. Sampath Anand also sold $3.45 million worth of Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) shares.

Analysts await Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.73 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.73 per share. MASI’s profit will be $38.95 million for 51.54 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Masimo Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.59% negative EPS growth.