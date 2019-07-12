$0.04 EPS Expected for Antero Resources (AR); 3 Bullish Analysts Covering Eastman Chemical Company (EMN)

Among 4 analysts covering Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Eastman Chemical had 7 analyst reports since January 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley upgraded it to “Overweight” rating and $90 target in Thursday, January 17 report. The stock of Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, April 12. The stock of Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, February 6 by Cowen & Co. Nomura upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Monday, April 15 report. See Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) latest ratings:

Analysts expect Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) to report $0.04 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 233.33% from last quarter’s $-0.03 EPS. AR’s profit would be $11.72M giving it 32.69 P/E if the $0.04 EPS is correct. After having $0.39 EPS previously, Antero Resources Corporation’s analysts see -89.74% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $5.23. About 352,052 shares traded. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 56.47% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.90% the S&P500. Some Historical AR News: 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS LOOKING TO SELF-SOURCE SAND; 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q Adj EPS 44c; 29/03/2018 – ExponentTelegram: Antero Resources: Investing in the future of West Virginia; 13/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $23; 25/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: Antero Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 20/04/2018 – Antero Resources Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO NOT LOOKING TO LET GO OF `PRECIOUS’ UTICA INVENTORY; 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS HAVE ALL COMPLETION CREW SERVICE NEEDS ‘LOCKED DOWN’ FOR NEXT YEAR; 24/05/2018 – Antero Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 28% to 12 Days; 26/03/2018 ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS HAS SEEN RISE IN SAND PRICES IN APPALACHIA IN PAST YEAR

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 53 investors sold Antero Resources Corporation shares while 66 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 275.78 million shares or 1.47% less from 279.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mountain Lake Investment Limited Liability Corp stated it has 4.56% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). 113,654 are owned by Ibm Retirement Fund. Moreover, Magnetar Fincl Ltd Co has 0.02% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 103,337 shares. Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University reported 6.69M shares. Amalgamated State Bank has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). The Germany-based Deutsche Bankshares Ag has invested 0.01% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Brown Advisory holds 0.01% or 257,923 shares. Apollo Mgmt Hldgs Limited Partnership owns 83,401 shares. 263,179 were reported by Legal General Public Limited Liability Co. Poplar Forest Lc owns 1.83% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 3.07M shares. Sei Invests Communications has 0% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Staley Advisers Inc accumulated 112,830 shares. Earnest Limited Com has invested 0.01% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Moreover, Edge Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability has 0% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 2,000 shares. Warburg Pincus Ltd Liability Company stated it has 16.09 million shares.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, produces, and develops natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.53 billion. As of December 31, 2016, the firm had 616,000 net acres of gas and oil properties located in the Appalachian Basin in West Virginia, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It has a 2.91 P/E ratio. It also owned and operated 213 miles of gas gathering pipelines in the Marcellus Shale; and 113 miles of low-pressure, high-pressure, and condensate pipelines in the Utica Shale.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 15 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $197.04 million activity. Hardesty Benjamin A. had bought 1,000 shares worth $6,900 on Wednesday, May 22. Shares for $99.30M were sold by WARBURG PINCUS LLC. Another trade for 7,750 shares valued at $50,284 was made by RADY PAUL M on Friday, May 31. Warren Glen C Jr bought $173,130 worth of stock. Warburg Pincus Private Equity X O&G – L.P. also sold $99.30M worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) on Monday, June 10.

Among 6 analysts covering Antero Resources (NYSE:AR), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Antero Resources had 10 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 22 by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was maintained by Guggenheim on Wednesday, February 13 with “Buy”. On Monday, July 1 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, March 20 by Jefferies.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold Eastman Chemical Company shares while 162 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 113.03 million shares or 0.22% more from 112.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wg Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & has invested 0.59% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Howe & Rusling holds 20,260 shares. Wesbanco Bancshares invested in 7,212 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Moreover, Brinker Capital has 0.07% invested in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Jefferies Gru Limited owns 0.02% invested in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) for 35,526 shares. Centurylink Management holds 0.39% or 12,549 shares in its portfolio. Tdam Usa Incorporated owns 72,823 shares or 0.39% of their US portfolio. 16,491 are owned by Westpac Corporation. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma has 0% invested in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) for 68 shares. Everence Capital Management Incorporated invested in 0.05% or 3,520 shares. First Allied Advisory Incorporated invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Hudock Group Incorporated Limited Liability Corporation invested in 50 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems, Louisiana-based fund reported 7,400 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 475,116 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt L P has invested 0.05% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN).

Eastman Chemical Company manufactures and sells materials, specialty additives, chemicals, and fibers in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $10.72 billion. The companyÂ’s Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescents, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; sulfur and antidegradant rubber additives; performance resins and amine-derivative building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; formic-acid based solutions; and metam based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators. It has a 10.83 P/E ratio. The Company’s products are used in coatings, tires, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, care chemical, crop protection, and energy markets.

