$0.04 EPS Expected for AngioDynamics, Inc. (ANGO); 2 Bullish Analysts Covering Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW)

Among 2 analysts covering Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Palo Alto Networks has $30000 highest and $27500 lowest target. $286.67’s average target is 40.79% above currents $203.62 stock price. Palo Alto Networks had 7 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 26 by Mizuho. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, August 20 report. See Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) latest ratings:

Analysts expect AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) to report $0.04 EPS on September, 26.They anticipate $0.12 EPS change or 75.00% from last quarter’s $0.16 EPS. ANGO’s profit would be $1.48M giving it 114.81 P/E if the $0.04 EPS is correct. After having $0.25 EPS previously, AngioDynamics, Inc.’s analysts see -84.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $18.37. About 85,489 shares traded. AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) has declined 3.37% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.37% the S&P500. Some Historical ANGO News: 29/03/2018 – AngioDynamics 3Q Adj EPS 25c; 26/03/2018 – AngioDynamics Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – ANGIODYNAMICS INC – SEES 2018 ADJ EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.70 TO $0.74; 04/04/2018 – AngioDynamics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – AngioDynamics at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management & Research Exits Position in AngioDynamics; 07/05/2018 – AngioDynamics at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 AngioDynamics Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – AngioDynamics Backs FY18 Sales $345M-$350M; 23/04/2018 – AngioDynamics Presenting at UBS Conference May 21

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold Palo Alto Networks, Inc. shares while 168 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 102.19 million shares or 44.00% more from 70.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M&T Comml Bank holds 20,262 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman accumulated 0% or 37 shares. Aqr Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 167,189 shares. Andra Ap invested in 14,300 shares. Trillium Asset Mgmt reported 1.3% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management holds 210,288 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Moreover, Cibc Asset Management has 0.01% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 8,078 shares. Montag A And Assocs Incorporated reported 12,234 shares. D L Carlson Inv Group stated it has 1.92% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Hrt Ltd accumulated 922 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Bb&T has invested 0.03% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Parametric Associate Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Gradient Invests Ltd Liability Com holds 2,853 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. West Oak Cap Ltd Liability invested in 0.01% or 50 shares. First Washington Corporation accumulated 3.32% or 26,934 shares.

The stock increased 1.73% or $3.47 during the last trading session, reaching $203.62. About 1.11M shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks To Acquire CIA-backed Evident.io For $300 Million — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – Bowman School Unveils New Learning Village Site in Palo Alto During Groundbreaking Ceremony; 16/05/2018 – Luminate Recognized as a Cool Vendor in Cloud Security by Gartner; 22/05/2018 – Centrify Announces App to Integrate Centrify Analytics Service with the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 29/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST RAISES PALO VERDE 2 TO 100% FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 23/04/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Touted by Light Street’s Kacher Says at Sohn; 26/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS CLOSES PURCHASE OF EVIDENT.IO; 14/03/2018 – In Memory of Dr. Jennifer Gonzales Shushereba, Palo Alto University’s Alumnus; 23/04/2018 – LIGHT STREET’S KACHER PITCHES PALO ALTO NETWORKS LONNG AT SOHN; 16/05/2018 – OPAQ Networks to Co-Present Session with Channel Partner on Security-as-a-Service at Palo Alto Ignite `18 USA

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $19.35 billion. The Company’s platform includes Next-Generation Firewall that delivers application, user, and content visibility and control, as well as protection against network cyber threats; Advanced Endpoint Protection, which prevents cyber-attacks that exploit software vulnerabilities on various fixed, mobile, and virtual endpoints and servers; and Threat Intelligence Cloud, which offers central intelligence capabilities, security for software as a service applications, and automated delivery of preventative measures against cyber-attacks. It currently has negative earnings. The firm provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customerÂ’s network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold AngioDynamics, Inc. shares while 57 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 36.11 million shares or 1.86% less from 36.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona State Retirement Systems has 0.02% invested in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO). American Century holds 0.01% of its portfolio in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) for 218,132 shares. Us Bank & Trust De owns 0% invested in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) for 6,126 shares. Smith Asset Group Inc L P stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 8,883 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt invested in 12,746 shares. Moreover, Envestnet Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) for 53,242 shares. 335 are owned by Fmr Ltd Liability. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.29% in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO). 174,900 were accumulated by Axa. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owns 14,377 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Heartland Advsrs has invested 0.55% of its portfolio in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO). First Quadrant Lp Ca reported 0.01% stake. Tci Wealth Advisors holds 0% in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) or 52 shares. Foundry Prtn Lc reported 0.26% of its portfolio in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO).