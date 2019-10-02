$0.04 EPS Expected for ANGI Homeservices Inc. (ANGI); Heritage Commerce (HTBK)’s Sentiment Is 1.12

Analysts expect ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) to report $0.04 EPS on November, 6.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 20.00% from last quarter’s $0.05 EPS. ANGI’s profit would be $20.30M giving it 42.19 P/E if the $0.04 EPS is correct. After having $0.01 EPS previously, ANGI Homeservices Inc.’s analysts see 300.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.85% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $6.75. About 1.27M shares traded. ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) has declined 10.59% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.59% the S&P500. Some Historical ANGI News: 09/05/2018 – ANGI Homeservices Sees 2018 Operating Income $85 Million; 23/05/2018 – HomeAdvisor to Help Power New Home Services Experience on Facebook Marketplace; 07/03/2018 – Brennan Enterprises Earns Esteemed 2017 Angie’s List Super Service Award; 09/05/2018 – ANGI HOMESERVICES INC – QTRLY PRO FORMA BASIS, REVENUE OF $258.2 MILLION, UP 15% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 16/04/2018 – LUXOR CAPITAL GROUP LP REPORTS 20.5 PCT STAKE IN ANGI HOMESERVICES INC AS OF APRIL 13 – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – ANGI Homeservices Earnings Release Available on Company’s IR Site; 16/03/2018 – Baker Brothers Plumbing & Air Conditioning Earns Esteemed Angie’s List Super Service Award For a Ninth Year in a Row; 06/03/2018 Anthony & Sylvan Pools Earns 70 Esteemed 2017 Angie’s List Super Service Awards; 09/05/2018 – ANGI HOMESERVICES 1Q REV. $255.3M; 09/05/2018 – ANGI Homeservices Earnings Release Available on Company’s IR Site

Heritage Commerce Corp (HTBK) investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.08, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. The ratio increased, as 47 investment managers opened new and increased stock positions, while 42 cut down and sold holdings in Heritage Commerce Corp. The investment managers in our database reported: 32.60 million shares, up from 31.05 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Heritage Commerce Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 32 Increased: 33 New Position: 14.

More notable recent Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Time To Consider Buying Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK)? – Yahoo Finance” on September 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Insiders Sell Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on May 14, 2019. More interesting news about Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Heritage Commerce Corp (HTBK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 08, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Heritage Commerce Corp and Presidio Bank Shareholders Approve Merger Agreement – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Jcsd Capital Llc holds 1.7% of its portfolio in Heritage Commerce Corp for 205,000 shares. Tiedemann Advisors Llc owns 606,001 shares or 0.37% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Maltese Capital Management Llc has 0.24% invested in the company for 257,371 shares. The Missouri-based Kennedy Capital Management Inc. has invested 0.21% in the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc, a Texas-based fund reported 1.05 million shares.

Analysts await Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, down 3.57% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.28 per share. HTBK’s profit will be $11.74M for 10.53 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Heritage Commerce Corp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $11.37. About 87,459 shares traded. Heritage Commerce Corp (HTBK) has declined 19.44% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.44% the S&P500. Some Historical HTBK News: 11/05/2018 – Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Exits Heritage Commerce; 14/03/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into United American Bank in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Heritage Commerce Corp. — UABK; 08/05/2018 – Heritage Commerce Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Heritage Commerce Corp Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.11 Per Share; 25/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Applied Industrial Technologies, Heritage Commerce, KLX, Ly; 07/05/2018 – Heritage Commerce Corp Announces The Completion Of Its Merger With United American Bank; 26/04/2018 – Heritage Commerce 1Q EPS 23c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Heritage Commerce Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HTBK); 09/05/2018 – News On United American Bank (UABK) Now Under HTBK; 09/04/2018 – Heritage Commerce Corp Announces The Completion Of Its Merger With Tri-Valley Bank

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding firm for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. The company has market cap of $494.58 million. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including checking accounts, savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits. It has a 10.09 P/E ratio. The firm also provides various loan products comprising commercial loans, such as operating secured and unsecured loans advanced for working capital, equipment purchases, and other business purposes; commercial real estate loans; commercial construction loans for rental properties, commercial buildings, and homes; home equity lines of credit; consumer loans consisting of loans for financing automobiles, various consumer goods, and other personal purposes; and small business administration loans.

Among 7 analysts covering ANGI Homeservices Inc. – Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:ANGI), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. ANGI Homeservices Inc. – Class A Common Stock has $2000 highest and $900 lowest target. $13.36’s average target is 97.93% above currents $6.75 stock price. ANGI Homeservices Inc. – Class A Common Stock had 8 analyst reports since April 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Nomura maintained ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) on Friday, August 9 with “Neutral” rating. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, August 9 by Wedbush. The rating was maintained by Needham with “Buy” on Tuesday, June 25. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Wednesday, September 4. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, August 9 by BMO Capital Markets.

More notable recent ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “ANGI target cut on competitive pressure – Seeking Alpha” on October 01, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “4 Reasons I Just Bought ANGI Homeservices Stock – The Motley Fool” published on September 28, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “ANGI Homeservices Promotes Michael Wanderer to Chief People Officer – GlobeNewswire” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “ANGI bull sees headwinds, execution issues – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “HomeAdvisor, Handy team with Nextdoor – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

ANGI Homeservices Inc. provides digital home services in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $3.43 billion. It offers its services under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, mHelpDesk, HomeStars, Travaux.com, MyHammer, MyBuilder, Werkspot, and Instapro brand names. It has a 45.3 P/E ratio. The firm is headquartered in Golden, Colorado.