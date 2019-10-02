$-0.04 EPS Expected for Alimera Sciences, Inc. (ALIM); Asa Gold & Precious Metals LTD Lowered Compania De Minas Buenaventura Saa (BVN) Stake By $4.78 Million

Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd decreased Compania De Minas Buenaventura Saa (BVN) stake by 42.78% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd sold 299,000 shares as Compania De Minas Buenaventura Saa (BVN)’s stock declined 3.48%. The Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd holds 400,000 shares with $6.67M value, down from 699,000 last quarter. Compania De Minas Buenaventura Saa now has $3.74 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $14.73. About 403,584 shares traded. Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) has risen 11.40% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.40% the S&P500. Some Historical BVN News: 26/04/2018 – BUENAVENTURA 1Q REV. $316.9M; 29/05/2018 – BUENAVENTURA EXPECTS TO KEEP LOWERING DEBT RATIO: CHAIRMAN; 26/04/2018 – Peru’s Buenaventura says first-quarter net profit slid 60 pct; 29/05/2018 – BUENAVENTURA CHAIRMAN SAYS YANACOCHA WILL BECOME COPPER MINE; 29/05/2018 – BUENAVENTURA `ALWAYS ALERT TO OPPORTUNITIES’ OUTSIDE PERU; 29/05/2018 – BUENAVENTURA CHAIRMAN RULES OUT STREAMING DEALS; 29/05/2018 – BUENAVENTURA: EST $60M FREE CASH THIS YEAR `SOUNDS REASONABLE’; 30/05/2018 – Peru’s Buenaventura seeks deal with Southern on copper project; 26/04/2018 – BUENAVENTURA 1Q ALL-IN SUSTAINING COST $758 PER GOLD OUNCE; 23/04/2018 – Buenaventura Announces the Appointment of Juan Carlos Ortiz as Vice President of Operations

Analysts expect Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) to report $-0.04 EPS on November, 4.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 20.00% from last quarter’s $-0.05 EPS. After having $-0.07 EPS previously, Alimera Sciences, Inc.’s analysts see -42.86% EPS growth. The stock decreased 4.08% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $0.47. About 131,760 shares traded. Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) has declined 55.86% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.86% the S&P500. Some Historical ALIM News: 24/04/2018 – Alimera Sciences Short-Interest Ratio Rises 82% to 9 Days; 31/05/2018 – Alimera Sciences Announces the Reimbursement of ILUVIEN® in Spain; 21/04/2018 DJ Alimera Sciences Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALIM); 31/05/2018 – Alimera Sciences Announces the Reimbursement of ILUVIEN in Spain

Analysts await Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.19 EPS, up 575.00% or $0.23 from last year’s $-0.04 per share. BVN’s profit will be $48.24 million for 19.38 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual EPS reported by Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 280.00% EPS growth.

