$0.04 EPS Expected for 5N Plus Inc. (VNP); Covia Holdings (CVIA) SI Decreased By 5.7%

Covia Holdings Corporation (NYSE:CVIA) had a decrease of 5.7% in short interest. CVIA’s SI was 4.90 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 5.7% from 5.20 million shares previously. With 600,800 avg volume, 8 days are for Covia Holdings Corporation (NYSE:CVIA)’s short sellers to cover CVIA’s short positions. The SI to Covia Holdings Corporation’s float is 15.46%. The stock increased 5.81% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $1.64. About 606,798 shares traded. Covia Holdings Corporation (NYSE:CVIA) has declined 90.33% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 90.33% the S&P500.

Analysts expect 5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) to report $0.04 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 20.00% from last quarter’s $0.05 EPS. T_VNP’s profit would be $3.38M giving it 13.50 P/E if the $0.04 EPS is correct. After having $-0.01 EPS previously, 5N Plus Inc.’s analysts see -500.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $2.16. About 45,565 shares traded. 5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) has 0.00% since August 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent Covia Holdings Corporation (NYSE:CVIA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Covia Announces Sale of Its Winchester and Western Railroad for $105 Million – GlobeNewswire” on July 26, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Covia Announces Timing of Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” published on July 08, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Covia Announces Sale of Its Calera, Alabama Lime Facility for $135 Million – GlobeNewswire” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Covia Holdings Corporation (NYSE:CVIA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Have Insiders Been Buying Covia Holdings Corporation (NYSE:CVIA) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 27, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Covia Announces Upcoming Conference Participation NYSE:CVIA – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 16, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Covia Holdings (NYSE:CVIA), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Covia Holdings had 2 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Covia Holdings Corporation (NYSE:CVIA) earned “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 12.

Covia Holdings Corporation provides minerals and material solutions for the industrial and energy markets. The company has market cap of $215.57 million. The firm offers various mineral solutions to the glass, ceramics, coatings, polymers, construction, water filtration, sports, and recreation markets. It currently has negative earnings. It also offers a range of high-purity silica sand, nepheline syenite, feldspar, clay, kaolin, lime, resin systems, and coated materials.

5N Plus Inc. produces and sells specialty metal and chemical products in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company has market cap of $182.61 million. It operates through two divisions, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. It has a 18.62 P/E ratio. The Electronic Materials segment makes and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in various electronic applications, as well as provides recycling services.

More notable recent 5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is 5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Using Too Much Debt? – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Much Are 5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) Insiders Spending On Buying Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own 5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about 5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Those Who Purchased 5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Shares Five Years Ago Have A 36% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Theglobeandmail.com‘s news article titled: “Thursday’s TSX breakouts: A stock that has delivered strong returns along with downside protection – The Globe and Mail” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering 5N Plus (TSE:VNP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. 5N Plus had 2 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by GMP Securities with “Buy” on Wednesday, February 27. National Bank Canada maintained 5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) rating on Thursday, February 28. National Bank Canada has “Buy” rating and $4.5 target.