$0.03 EPS Expected for Zynga Inc. (ZNGA); Profile of 2 Analysts Covering Ball (BLL)

Among 4 analysts covering Ball (NYSE:BLL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Ball has $8700 highest and $63 lowest target. $79.50’s average target is 8.19% above currents $73.48 stock price. Ball had 11 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report. As per Tuesday, August 6, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, April 5 by Citigroup. As per Friday, May 17, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by UBS on Friday, August 2 with “Neutral”. On Wednesday, June 5 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The company was maintained on Thursday, July 11 by Citigroup. As per Monday, August 5, the company rating was downgraded by Wells Fargo. See Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) latest ratings:

21/09/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

06/08/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: $71.0000 New Target: $87.0000 Maintain

05/08/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $68.0000 New Target: $72.0000 Downgrade

02/08/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: $60.0000 New Target: $78.0000 Maintain

11/07/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy Old Target: $69.0000 New Target: $81.0000 Maintain

05/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: $66.0000 New Target: $71.0000 Maintain

17/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

17/05/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Outperform Old Target: $66.0000 New Target: $68.0000 Maintain

17/04/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $55 New Target: $63 Maintain

09/04/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform Downgrade

Analysts expect Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) to report $0.03 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 200.00% from last quarter’s $0.01 EPS. ZNGA’s profit would be $28.27 million giving it 49.08 P/E if the $0.03 EPS is correct. After having $-0.06 EPS previously, Zynga Inc.’s analysts see -150.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.75% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $5.89. About 7.71 million shares traded. Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) has risen 66.15% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ZNGA News: 21/05/2018 – Zynga Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 29; 06/03/2018 – Buying Tesla, Zynga, Selling Alibaba, Chipotle — Barrons.com; 30/05/2018 – Zynga’s `Perpetual Turnaround’ May Be Reaching a Turning Point; 15/05/2018 – Omega Advisors Inc. Exits Position in Zynga; 02/05/2018 – Zynga: Pincus’ Share Conversion Establishes Voting Rights Parity for All Zynga Shareholders; 02/05/2018 – Zynga’s founder cedes control in a rare move for tech companies; 15/05/2018 – Blimey! Words With Friends adds British slang for royal wedding; 29/05/2018 – Zynga Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 30/05/2018 – Zynga Acquires Leading Global Mobile Game Developer Gram Games; Team Behind Hit Titles Merge Dragons! And 1010!; 02/05/2018 – Zynga Moves To Single-Class Share Structure

The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $73.48. About 893,518 shares traded. Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) has risen 85.28% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 85.28% the S&P500. Some Historical BLL News: 05/03/2018 – FDA: Synthes (USA) Products LLC- 2.5 mm Reaming Rod, Ball tip, 1150 mm, sterile, Part Number: 351.708S Reaming Rods are intende; 03/05/2018 – Ball Corp 1Q Adj EPS 50c; 16/04/2018 – Jonathan Ball Named Chief Marketing Officer of Advice Local; 04/05/2018 – BT KAREN RICHARDSON AND TONY BALL WILL STEP DOWN FROM BOARD; 25/04/2018 – BALL CORP – REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION REPLACES ALL PREVIOUS AUTHORIZATIONS; 13/04/2018 – Trump Calls Comey `Untruthful Slime Ball’ as Book Details Released; 23/05/2018 – Global Ball Mill Market 2018-2022: Low Interest Rates are lntensifying Construction Projects, Which is Driving Market Growth – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 06/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Ball’s New Senior Unsecured Notes Ba1; Ba1 Cfr And Stable Outlook Unchanged; 03/05/2018 – New York Post: LaVar Ball plots next step: Using forgotten son to sell his league; 13/04/2018 – TRUMP: COMEY IS A `WEAK AND UNTRUTHFUL SLIME BALL’

More notable recent Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ball Corp.: Strong Growth Potential, Yet Highly Overvalued – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Duke Energy makes renewables deal with AT&T – Charlotte Business Journal” published on September 20, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Ball Corp. to debut climate-conscious beer cup at CU-Nebraska football game – Denver Business Journal” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Ball Aerosol Packaging Introduces its Innovations Portfolio at ADF in New York – PRNewswire” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “A Spotlight On Ball Corporation’s (NYSE:BLL) Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

Ball Corporation supplies metal packaging products to the beverage, food, personal care, and household industries. The company has market cap of $24.40 billion. It operates in five divisions: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace. It has a 48.15 P/E ratio. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment makes and sells metal beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 28 investors sold Ball Corporation shares while 154 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 264.65 million shares or 0.92% more from 262.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 228 were accumulated by Mufg Americas Holdg Corporation. Assetmark Incorporated reported 2,030 shares. 4,563 are held by Moors & Cabot. Exane Derivatives owns 36 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board reported 651,026 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Dodge & Cox accumulated 16,670 shares. Richard Bernstein Advisors Ltd Liability Co owns 0.2% invested in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) for 84,592 shares. 444,972 were reported by Manufacturers Life The. Fragasso Gru holds 0.78% or 56,317 shares. Utah Retirement owns 62,589 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Wright Invsts Serv holds 0.17% or 6,225 shares. 305,234 are owned by Mitsubishi Ufj Banking. Bridgeway Cap Mngmt accumulated 483,900 shares. Bank & Trust Of America De has invested 0.04% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Jpmorgan Chase & Company reported 0.18% stake.

Among 7 analysts covering Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Zynga has $900 highest and $600 lowest target. $7.49’s average target is 27.16% above currents $5.89 stock price. Zynga had 12 analyst reports since April 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, September 18 the stock rating was reinitiated by JP Morgan with “Neutral”. Wedbush maintained Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) on Tuesday, August 27 with “Outperform” rating. Bank of America maintained Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) rating on Thursday, August 1. Bank of America has “Neutral” rating and $6.7000 target. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Thursday, May 2. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, April 29 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, May 2 by Bank of America. Wedbush maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, August 1 report. The rating was upgraded by Stephens on Thursday, May 30 to “Overweight”.

Zynga Inc. develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on the Internet, social networking sites, and mobile platforms in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $5.55 billion. It offers its online social games primarily under the Slots, Words With Friends, Zynga Poker, and FarmVille franchises. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s games are accessible on mobile platforms, Facebook, and other social networks, as well as Zynga.com.