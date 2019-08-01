$-0.03 EPS Expected for Yunji Inc. (YJ); S Squared Technology Has Trimmed Mitek Systems (MITK) Position By $360,000

Analysts expect Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) to report $-0.03 EPS on September, 3.After having $-0.14 EPS previously, Yunji Inc.’s analysts see -78.57% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $10.81. About 17,720 shares traded. Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) has 0.00% since August 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

S Squared Technology Llc decreased Mitek Systems Inc (MITK) stake by 6.49% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. S Squared Technology Llc sold 30,000 shares as Mitek Systems Inc (MITK)’s stock declined 16.82%. The S Squared Technology Llc holds 432,493 shares with $5.29 million value, down from 462,493 last quarter. Mitek Systems Inc now has $406.19 million valuation. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $10.11. About 208,808 shares traded. Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) has risen 18.82% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MITK News: 23/05/2018 – Mitek Extends Leadership Position In Digital Identity Verification By Acquiring A2iA; 17/05/2018 – MiTek and OZCO, the Leader of the Ornamental Wood Ties Hardware Category, Launch New “Project Explorer” App; 17/05/2018 – MiTek and OZCO, the Leader of the Ornamental Wood Ties Hardware Category, Launch New “Project Explorer” App; 01/05/2018 – Mitek Reports Record Second Quarter Revenue, Up 25% Year Over Year Raises Full Year Revenue Guidance; 01/05/2018 – Mitek 2Q Loss/Shr 3c; 23/05/2018 – Mitek Brings A2iA’s Artificial Intelligence (Al) To Mobile Deposit®; 23/04/2018 – DJ Mitek Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MITK); 30/05/2018 – Mitek Partners with Industry Leader to Improve New Account Opening, Help Businesses Achieve Compliance and Mitigate Fraud Expos; 23/05/2018 – Mitek Brings A2iA’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) To Mobile Deposit®; 23/05/2018 – MITEK EXTENDS LEADERSHIP POSITION IN DIGITAL IDENTITY

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold MITK shares while 28 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 18.42 million shares or 15.16% more from 15.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornercap Inv Counsel accumulated 83,950 shares or 0.14% of the stock. D E Shaw & Inc stated it has 0% in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). Jpmorgan Chase invested 0% in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). Morgan Stanley reported 0% in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). Paw Cap holds 4.36% or 360,000 shares. Raymond James Assocs reported 37,312 shares. Lyon Street Lc holds 40,884 shares. State Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). The Illinois-based Oberweis Asset Mgmt has invested 0.39% in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). Northern Tru Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). Wells Fargo Communication Mn owns 67,609 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Prelude Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). Jump Trading Limited Liability Company holds 13,600 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Moreover, Stonebridge Advsrs Ltd Llc has 0.03% invested in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) for 14,250 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK).

Among 3 analysts covering Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Mitek Systems had 7 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Roth Capital maintained the shares of MITK in report on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Benchmark with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 26. Roth Capital maintained Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) rating on Thursday, March 21. Roth Capital has “Buy” rating and $13.5 target. Northland Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, June 24 report.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $254,162 activity. Ritter Stephen sold $127,081 worth of stock.

Analysts await Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.13 EPS, up 62.50% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.08 per share. MITK’s profit will be $5.22 million for 19.44 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual EPS reported by Mitek Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 116.67% EPS growth.

Yunji Inc. operates a social e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. The company has market cap of $2.33 billion. It offers a range of product categories that cater various daily needs of users and their households, including beauty and personal care, household goods, food and fresh produce, computer and electronics, apparel, bags and cases, baby and maternity products, and home appliances. It currently has negative earnings.