$-0.03 EPS Expected for Yunji Inc. (YJ); Neogen (NEOG) Shorts Up By 4.31%

Analysts expect Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) to report $-0.03 EPS on September, 3.After having $-0.14 EPS previously, Yunji Inc.’s analysts see -78.57% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.49% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $9.48. About 13,144 shares traded. Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) has 0.00% since August 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering Yunji Inc. – American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:YJ), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Yunji Inc. – American Depository Shares has $14.7000 highest and $1400 lowest target. $14.40’s average target is 51.90% above currents $9.48 stock price. Yunji Inc. – American Depository Shares had 3 analyst reports since May 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

Yunji Inc. operates a social e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. The company has market cap of $2.04 billion. It offers a range of product categories that cater various daily needs of users and their households, including beauty and personal care, household goods, food and fresh produce, computer and electronics, apparel, bags and cases, baby and maternity products, and home appliances. It currently has negative earnings.

