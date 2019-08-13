$-0.03 EPS Expected for Yunji Inc. (YJ); Groupon (GRPN) Sentiment Is 0.94

Analysts expect Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) to report $-0.03 EPS on September, 3.After having $-0.14 EPS previously, Yunji Inc.’s analysts see -78.57% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.60% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $9.75. About 30,983 shares traded. Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) has 0.00% since August 13, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Groupon Inc (GRPN) investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 74 active investment managers started new or increased positions, while 79 decreased and sold their positions in Groupon Inc. The active investment managers in our database reported: 346.75 million shares, down from 347.79 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Groupon Inc in top ten positions was flat from 4 to 4 for the same number . Sold All: 27 Reduced: 52 Increased: 51 New Position: 23.

Mig Capital Llc holds 7.84% of its portfolio in Groupon, Inc. for 16.28 million shares. P2 Capital Partners Llc owns 18.57 million shares or 5.48% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Par Capital Management Inc has 3.6% invested in the company for 54.65 million shares. The New York-based Freshford Capital Management Llc has invested 2.7% in the stock. Indaba Capital Management L.P., a California-based fund reported 3.52 million shares.

Groupon, Inc. operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to clients by offering goods and services at a discount in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.45 billion. The firm provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as provides discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals. It has a 213.33 P/E ratio. It offers its deal offerings to clients through Websites; search engines; mobile applications and mobile Web browsers, which enable clients to browse, purchase, manage, and redeem deals on their mobile devices; emails; affiliate channels; display advertising; and television and radio advertising.

Yunji Inc. operates a social e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. The company has market cap of $2.10 billion. It offers a range of product categories that cater various daily needs of users and their households, including beauty and personal care, household goods, food and fresh produce, computer and electronics, apparel, bags and cases, baby and maternity products, and home appliances. It currently has negative earnings.

