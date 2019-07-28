$0.03 EPS Expected for Verso (VRS); Innoviva (INVA) SI Decreased By 1.33%

Innoviva Inc (NASDAQ:INVA) had a decrease of 1.33% in short interest. INVA’s SI was 18.25M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 1.33% from 18.50M shares previously. With 1.86M avg volume, 10 days are for Innoviva Inc (NASDAQ:INVA)’s short sellers to cover INVA’s short positions. The SI to Innoviva Inc’s float is 27.39%. The stock increased 2.32% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $11.47. About 891,631 shares traded. Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) has 0.00% since July 28, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical INVA News: 17/04/2018 – Laboratory for Advanced Medicine Presents Findings on Blood-Based Test for Liver Cancer Detection and Prognosis at 2018 AACR Annual Meeting; 18/04/2018 – Landmark IMPACT Study Published in NEJM Shows Significant Benefits of Trelegy Ellipta for Patients with COPD; 29/05/2018 – TBPH: FF/UMEC/VI REGULATORY APPLICATION SUBMITTED TO JAPAN; 08/03/2018 – GSK and Innoviva Announce Positive EU Approval for Labelling Update to Relvar Ellipta in Patients With Asthma; 22/04/2018 – DJ Innoviva Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INVA); 24/04/2018 – GSK,INNOVIVA: FDA OKS EXPANDED INDICATION FOR TRELEGY ELLIPTA; 24/04/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline and Innoviva Announce Once-Daily Trelegy Ellipta Gains Expanded Indication in U.S. for COPD; 26/04/2018 – Innoviva 1Q EPS 29c; 26/03/2018 – Laboratory for Advanced Medicine Provides Select Doctors with Revolutionary New lvyGene Technology for Early Cancer Diagnosis and Detection; 24/04/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE – FDA APPROVED EXPANDED INDICATION FOR TRELEGY ELLIPTA IN THE U.S. FOR TREATMENT OF PATIENTS WITH COPD

Analysts expect Verso Corporation (NYSE:VRS) to report $0.03 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $0.03 EPS. VRS’s profit would be $1.04 million giving it 141.92 P/E if the $0.03 EPS is correct. After having $1.03 EPS previously, Verso Corporation’s analysts see -97.09% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $17.03. About 188,026 shares traded. Verso Corporation (NYSE:VRS) has risen 14.68% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.25% the S&P500. Some Historical VRS News: 21/03/2018 – VERSO CORP – ON MARCH 20, CO ENTERED SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH PORT HAWKESBURY PAPER LIMITED PARTNERSHIP AND CERTAIN RELATED ENTITIES – SEC FILING; 08/03/2018 – VERSO CORP – FOR 2018 , SEES CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE $60 MLN – $70 MILLION; 08/03/2018 – VERSO CORP – QTRLY NET SALES $639 MLN VS $646 MLN; 21/03/2018 – VERSO CORP – WILL FILE WITH U.S. DOC A WRITTEN REQUEST FOR A ‘NO INTEREST’ CHANGED CIRCUMSTANCES REVIEW OF FINAL CVD ORDER ISSUED ON DEC 10, 2015; 08/03/2018 Verso 4Q Net $36M; 21/03/2018 – VERSO CORP – TOTAL AMOUNT PAYABLE TO VERSO BY PORT HAWKESBURY AND IRVING CAPPED AT $42.0 MLN, IF CHANGED CIRCUMSTANCES REQUEST IS GRANTED BY COMMERCE; 08/03/2018 – Verso 4Q EBITDA $65M; 21/03/2018 – VERSO – IF CHANGED CIRCUMSTANCES REQUEST IS GRANTED, PORT HAWKESBURY, IRVING PAPER LIMITED AGREED TO PAY CO A PERCENTAGE OF DUTIES REFUNDED TO THEM; 23/03/2018 – Verso Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Mackenzie Financial Corporation Buys New 1% Position in Verso

More notable recent Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “New 52-Week Low Could Prompt More Insider Buying At INVA – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does The Data Make Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) An Attractive Investment? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Setback For Bristol-Myers Squibb, Gemphire Explodes, Lilly’s Nasal Low Blood Sugar Drug – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “50 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Obseva Gets The Greenlight, Verastem Climbs On Licensing Deal, Merit Medical Earnings Disappoint – Benzinga” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Innoviva, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of bio-pharmaceuticals. The company has market cap of $1.16 billion. The Company’s portfolio of respiratory products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, and ANORO ELLIPTA (umeclidinium bromide/ vilanterol, UMEC/VI). It has a 3.35 P/E ratio. The company, under its the Long-Acting Beta2 Agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement and the strategic alliance agreement with Glaxo Group Limited (GSK), is entitled to receive royalties on the sales of RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA; and a 15% of any future payments made by GSK under its agreements relating to the combination FF/UMEC/VI and the Bifunctional Muscarinic Antagonist-Beta2 Agonist program, as monotherapy and in combination with other therapeutically active components.

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in the United States. The company has market cap of $590.55 million. It operates in two divisions, Paper and Pulp. It has a 2.81 P/E ratio. The firm offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and Northern Bleached Hardwood Kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and specialty paper grades, as well as to manufacture tissue products.

More notable recent Verso Corporation (NYSE:VRS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Verso Corporation (NYSE:VRS): The Best Of Both Worlds – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Verso Corporation (VRS) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Verso: Greedy Shareholders Destroy Stock Price – Seeking Alpha” on March 01, 2019. More interesting news about Verso Corporation (NYSE:VRS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Verso to explore strategic alternatives, OKs stockholder rights plan – Seeking Alpha” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Verso Paper (VRS) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Verso Corp (NYSE:VRS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Verso Corp had 4 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Buy” on Tuesday, February 26. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, April 12 by FBR Capital. BWS Financial maintained Verso Corporation (NYSE:VRS) rating on Tuesday, March 19. BWS Financial has “Buy” rating and $50 target.