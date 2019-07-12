$0.03 EPS Expected for Verso (VRS); Cabot (CBT)’s Sentiment Is 0.86

Analysts expect Verso Corporation (NYSE:VRS) to report $0.03 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $0.03 EPS. VRS’s profit would be $1.02 million giving it 148.00 P/E if the $0.03 EPS is correct. After having $1.03 EPS previously, Verso Corporation’s analysts see -97.09% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.93% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $17.76. About 286,073 shares traded. Verso Corporation (NYSE:VRS) has risen 14.68% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.25% the S&P500. Some Historical VRS News: 08/03/2018 – Verso 4Q EBITDA $65M; 21/03/2018 – VERSO CORP – WILL FILE WITH U.S. DOC A WRITTEN REQUEST FOR A ‘NO INTEREST’ CHANGED CIRCUMSTANCES REVIEW OF FINAL CVD ORDER ISSUED ON DEC 10, 2015; 21/03/2018 – VERSO – IF CHANGED CIRCUMSTANCES REQUEST IS GRANTED, PORT HAWKESBURY, IRVING PAPER LIMITED AGREED TO PAY CO A PERCENTAGE OF DUTIES REFUNDED TO THEM; 21/03/2018 – VERSO CORP – TOTAL AMOUNT PAYABLE TO VERSO BY PORT HAWKESBURY AND IRVING CAPPED AT $42.0 MLN, IF CHANGED CIRCUMSTANCES REQUEST IS GRANTED BY COMMERCE; 19/04/2018 – DJ Verso Corp Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRS); 08/03/2018 – VERSO CORP – FOR 2018 , SEES CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE $60 MLN – $70 MILLION; 08/03/2018 – VERSO CORP – QTRLY NET SALES $639 MLN VS $646 MLN; 21/03/2018 – VERSO CORP – ON MARCH 20, CO ENTERED SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH PORT HAWKESBURY PAPER LIMITED PARTNERSHIP AND CERTAIN RELATED ENTITIES – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – Mackenzie Financial Corporation Buys New 1% Position in Verso; 15/05/2018 – Mudrick Capital Management LP Exits Position in Verso

Cabot Corp (CBT) investors sentiment is 0.86 in Q1 2019. It’s the same as in 2018Q4. The ratio is the same, as only 100 investment managers increased or opened new holdings, while 116 reduced and sold holdings in Cabot Corp. The investment managers in our database reported: 48.51 million shares, down from 49.73 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Cabot Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 34 Reduced: 82 Increased: 67 New Position: 33.

Among 2 analysts covering Verso Corp (NYSE:VRS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Verso Corp had 4 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Verso Corporation (NYSE:VRS) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by FBR Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by BWS Financial. The stock of Verso Corporation (NYSE:VRS) earned “Neutral” rating by FBR Capital on Friday, April 12.

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in the United States. The company has market cap of $603.96 million. It operates in two divisions, Paper and Pulp. It has a 2.93 P/E ratio. The firm offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and Northern Bleached Hardwood Kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and specialty paper grades, as well as to manufacture tissue products.

Cabot holds 6.56% of its portfolio in Cabot Corporation for 209,480 shares. Snyder Capital Management L P owns 1.12 million shares or 2.21% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Hillcrest Asset Management Llc has 1.3% invested in the company for 195,450 shares. The Massachusetts-based Fiduciary Trust Co has invested 1.23% in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc., a California-based fund reported 2.16 million shares.

Analysts await Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $1.00 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.06 per share. CBT’s profit will be $58.46M for 11.12 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual EPS reported by Cabot Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.01% EPS growth.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company has market cap of $2.60 billion. The firm offers carbon black, a form of elemental carbon used to enhance the physical properties of the systems and applications in which it is incorporated; and rubber blacks for use as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive in tires, hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods. It has a 9.89 P/E ratio. It also provides compounds of carbon black and rubber primarily for tire applications; and cesium formate, a drilling and completion fluid for use in high pressure and high temperature gas and oil well construction.