$-0.03 EPS Expected for TTM Technologies, Inc. (TTMI); Conmed (CNMD) Has 1.78 Sentiment

Analysts expect TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) to report $-0.03 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.68 EPS change or 104.62% from last quarter’s $0.65 EPS. After having $-0.03 EPS previously, TTM Technologies, Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 6.61% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $9.84. About 1.52 million shares traded or 34.33% up from the average. TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) has declined 32.13% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TTMI News: 16/05/2018 – TTM Tech Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – TTM Technologies, Inc. Announces Upcoming Conference Participation; 08/05/2018 – TTM Technologies, Inc. earns recognition as a John Deere “Partner-level Supplier” and Supplier of the Year; 02/05/2018 – TTM Technologies 1Q EPS 9c; 11/04/2018 – TTM Technologies, Inc. to Host Analyst and Investor Day on May 24, 2018; 02/05/2018 – TTM Technologies 1Q Adj EPS 26c; 23/03/2018 TTM Tech Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – TTM Technologies, Inc. Receives Excellent Supplier Award From United Automotive Electronic Systems Co., Ltd; 21/05/2018 – TTM Tech Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – TTM Technologies, Inc. Completes Acquisition Of Anaren, Inc

Conmed Corp (CNMD) investors sentiment increased to 1.78 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.27, from 1.51 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 116 funds opened new or increased stock positions, while 65 decreased and sold their holdings in Conmed Corp. The funds in our database reported: 38.12 million shares, up from 26.54 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Conmed Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 11 Reduced: 54 Increased: 76 New Position: 40.

TTM Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, makes printed circuit boards worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.04 billion. It provides a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates. It has a 7.59 P/E ratio. It also produces test specialized circuits that are used in radio-frequency or microwave emission and collection applications; printed circuits with heavy copper cores, and embedded and press-fit coins; PCBs with electrically passive heat sinks; and PCBs with electrically active thermal cores.

Hood River Capital Management Llc holds 1.81% of its portfolio in CONMED Corporation for 432,012 shares. Healthcor Management L.P. owns 339,500 shares or 1.14% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Pura Vida Investments Llc has 1.1% invested in the company for 40,000 shares. The Us-based Champlain Investment Partners Llc has invested 1.04% in the stock. Granahan Investment Management Inc Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 205,565 shares.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, makes, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $2.45 billion. The firm offers sports medicine products, such as powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, metal and bio absorbable implants, and related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in large and small bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; and sports biologics and tissues. It has a 80.28 P/E ratio. It also provides electrosurgical generators, hand pieces, smoke management systems, and accessories for surgical needs; and endomechanical instrumentation products that offer various instruments comprising trocars, suction irrigation devices, graspers, scissors, and dissectors used in the minimally invasive laparoscopic and gynecological surgery, as well as an uterine manipulator for use in the laparoscopic hysterectomies and other gynecologic laparoscopic procedures.

The stock increased 1.32% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $86.7. About 100,521 shares traded. CONMED Corporation (CNMD) has risen 21.63% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.20% the S&P500.

Analysts await CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.53 earnings per share, up 15.22% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.46 per share. CNMD’s profit will be $14.96M for 40.90 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by CONMED Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.02% negative EPS growth.