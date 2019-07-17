$-0.03 EPS Expected for Trupanion, Inc. (TRUP); SANTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDINGS LTD NA (SPHDF) SI Decreased By 7.5%

SANTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDINGS LTD NA (OTCMKTS:SPHDF) had a decrease of 7.5% in short interest. SPHDF’s SI was 120,800 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 7.5% from 130,600 shares previously. With 400 avg volume, 302 days are for SANTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDINGS LTD NA (OTCMKTS:SPHDF)’s short sellers to cover SPHDF’s short positions. It closed at $13.8 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 17, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) to report $-0.03 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 200.00% from last quarter’s $-0.01 EPS. After having $-0.04 EPS previously, Trupanion, Inc.’s analysts see -25.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.84% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $32.55. About 22,306 shares traded. Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) has risen 17.76% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.33% the S&P500. Some Historical TRUP News: 21/05/2018 – Handelsbanken Fonder Position on TPI, Trupanion (Correct); 27/04/2018 – Trupanion Announces Date of 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 16/05/2018 – Immersion Capital LLP Exits Position in Trupanion; 18/05/2018 – Trupanion Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Trupanion 1Q Rev $69.8M; 17/04/2018 – Trupanion Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 Trupanion Named Top Pick for Best Pet Insurance; 14/05/2018 – Trupanion Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – TRUPANION INC – IN ADDITION TO APPROVAL OF UTILITY PATENT, CO ALSO HOLDS A DESIGN PATENT ON ITS TRUPANION EXPRESS SYSTEM; 30/05/2018 – Aspect Software Announces 4th Annual Aspect Customer Experience (ACE) Award Winners

Trupanion, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance plans for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company has market cap of $1.12 billion. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc. changed its name to Trupanion, Inc. in 2013.

