$-0.03 EPS Expected for Trupanion, Inc. (TRUP); 4 Analysts Are Bullish Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) Last Week

Among 5 analysts covering Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Emerson Electric had 9 analyst reports since January 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Monday, April 8 report. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Monday, March 25 with “Buy”. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, January 3 by Credit Suisse. The stock of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has “Sector Perform” rating given on Friday, January 4 by RBC Capital Markets. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of EMR in report on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy” rating. See Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) latest ratings:

16/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

08/04/2019 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy New Target: $81 Upgrade

06/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

25/03/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy New Target: $76 Maintain

13/03/2019 Broker: Cowen & Co Rating: Buy New Target: $81 Maintain

13/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

27/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

04/01/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Sector Perform Old Target: $68 New Target: $61 Downgrade

03/01/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Outperform Upgrade

Analysts expect Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) to report $-0.03 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 200.00% from last quarter’s $-0.01 EPS. After having $-0.04 EPS previously, Trupanion, Inc.’s analysts see -25.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.79% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $35.49. About 119,616 shares traded. Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) has risen 17.76% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.33% the S&P500. Some Historical TRUP News: 27/04/2018 – Trupanion Announces Date of 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 29/05/2018 – TRUPANION INC – IN ADDITION TO APPROVAL OF UTILITY PATENT, CO ALSO HOLDS A DESIGN PATENT ON ITS TRUPANION EXPRESS SYSTEM; 05/04/2018 Trupanion Named Top Pick for Best Pet Insurance; 23/04/2018 – DJ Trupanion Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRUP); 17/04/2018 – Trupanion Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – Handelsbanken Fonder AB Exits Position in Trupanion; 29/05/2018 – Trupanion Receives Approval of Utility Patent for Trupanion Express; 08/05/2018 – State Of NJ Common Pension Buys New 1.3% Position in Trupanion; 14/05/2018 – Trupanion Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Trupanion 1Q Loss/Shr 5c

Emerson Electric Co. designs and manufactures products, and delivers services to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $41.07 billion. The companyÂ’s Process Management segment offers systems and software; measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industry services and solutions; and digital plant architecture solutions. It has a 18.16 P/E ratio. It also provides consulting services for precision measurement, control, monitoring, asset optimization, and safety and reliability of gas and oil reservoirs and plants.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold Emerson Electric Co. shares while 412 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 422.18 million shares or 2.04% less from 430.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alexandria Limited Liability Corporation invested in 5,021 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Adage Capital Prns Gru Limited Liability accumulated 3.21 million shares. Natl Invest Services Wi has 1.5% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 20,032 shares. Fort Limited Partnership has 0.44% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Chesley Taft Assoc Ltd accumulated 0.19% or 34,155 shares. Blackrock has invested 0.14% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Alpha Cubed Investments Lc owns 4,364 shares. Wellington Management Gp Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Columbia Asset accumulated 51,873 shares or 0.95% of the stock. Private Advisor Ltd holds 0.07% or 51,556 shares in its portfolio. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv holds 0.39% or 3.53M shares. Armstrong Henry H Associate accumulated 10,384 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Old National Bancshares In stated it has 0.26% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Frontier Inv Management Commerce accumulated 0.06% or 13,977 shares. Mycio Wealth Ptnrs Limited Liability Company stated it has 14,590 shares.

More notable recent Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Foxbusiness.com with their article: “Why Emerson Electric Stock Fell 15.1% in May – Fox Business” published on June 07, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Emerson Electric (EMR) Appoints Martin S. Craighead to Board – StreetInsider.com” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Bargain Stocks You Can Buy Today – The Motley Fool” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Looking At Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) From All Angles – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 16, 2019.

The stock increased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $66.77. About 1.23 million shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 9.16% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.59% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Sees FY18 Underlying Sales Growth About 7%; 18/04/2018 – Emerson to Acquire Tools and Test Equipment Business from Textron to Create Leading Portfolio for the Pro; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON – 2018 GUIDANCE INCLUDES EXPECTED IMPACT OF TOOLS & TEST DIVESTITURE ON EPS AND CASH FLOW FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 29/03/2018 – Emerson Electric Co. vs IPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/29/2018; 07/03/2018 – Emerson’s Plantweb™ Digital Ecosystem Expands to Improve Enterprise-Wide Visibility into Plant Health; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric 2Q Cont Ops EPS 76c; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN FISCAL 2019 AND IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO CASH FLOW; 27/03/2018 – REPSOL SELECTS EMERSON FOR MULTI-YEAR EXPLORATION TECHNOLOGY; 18/05/2018 – Emerson Electric’s (EMR) CEO David Farr on Acquisition of Aventics from Triton Conference Call (Transcript); 13/04/2018 – Global Gas Analyzer Market Forecast to 2023 with ABB Group, Emerson Electric, General Electric, Figaro Engineering, and Thermo Fishers Scientific Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com