$-0.03 EPS Expected for Teranga Gold (TGZ); Last Week Lucara Diamond Corp. (TSE:LUC) Coverage

Analysts expect Teranga Gold Corporation (TSE:TGZ) to report $-0.03 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.17 EPS change or 121.43% from last quarter’s $0.14 EPS. After having $0.03 EPS previously, Teranga Gold Corporation’s analysts see -200.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $4.06. About 215,371 shares traded or 23.54% up from the average. Teranga Gold Corporation (TSE:TGZ) has 0.00% since July 8, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Lucara Diamond had 3 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Berenberg upgraded the shares of LUC in report on Monday, February 25 to “Hold” rating. The rating was upgraded by Berenberg on Friday, February 22 to “Hold”. On Tuesday, March 12 the stock rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy”. See Lucara Diamond Corp. (TSE:LUC) latest ratings:

12/03/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Buy New Target: $2.15 Maintain

25/02/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Hold New Target: $1.6 Upgrade

22/02/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Hold New Target: $1.6 Upgrade

More news for Teranga Gold Corporation (TSE:TGZ) were recently published by: Theglobeandmail.com, which released: “Thursday’s TSX breakouts: A stock that has delivered strong returns along with downside protection – The Globe and Mail” on May 02, 2019. Theglobeandmail.com‘s article titled: “Wednesday’s TSX breakouts: This stock soared 93% in 2018 with a further 68% gain forecast in 2019 – The Globe and Mail” and published on February 20, 2019 is yet another important article.

Teranga Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold in West Africa. The company has market cap of $432.55 million. The Company’s flagship project includes Sabodala gold mine located in the Republic of Senegal. It has a 81.2 P/E ratio. The firm also develops and explores various projects comprising Banfora gold project in Burkina Faso, as well as five exploration properties covering an area of 1,838 square kilometers located in C??te d'Ivoire.

The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.53. About 254,018 shares traded or 63.81% up from the average. Lucara Diamond Corp. (TSE:LUC) has 0.00% since July 8, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Lucara Diamond Corp., a diamond mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of diamond properties in Africa. The company has market cap of $611.06 million. The Company’s principal property is 100% owned Karowe mine that is located in Botswana. It has a 23.18 P/E ratio. The firm was formerly known as Bannockburn Resources Limited and changed its name to Lucara Diamond Corp. in August 2007.

More notable recent Lucara Diamond Corp. (TSE:LUC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does The Data Make Lucara Diamond Corp. (TSE:LUC) An Attractive Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Lucara Diamond Corp. (TSE:LUC) Trading At A 29% Discount? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Much Are 5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) Insiders Spending On Buying Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Lucara Diamond Corp. (TSE:LUC) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “Art Of The Treasure Hunt: Set Out On This Tuscan Art Trail – Forbes” published on June 16, 2019 as well as Etftrends.com‘s news article titled: “4 Undervalued Small Cap Stocks For Value Investors – ETF Trends” with publication date: August 11, 2018.