$0.03 EPS Expected for SuperCom Ltd. (SPCB); BSB Bancorp (BLMT) Sentiment Is 1.1

Analysts expect SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) to report $0.03 EPS on August, 12.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 57.14% from last quarter’s $0.07 EPS. SPCB’s profit would be $448,755 giving it 8.83 P/E if the $0.03 EPS is correct. After having $0.06 EPS previously, SuperCom Ltd.’s analysts see -50.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 3.92% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $1.06. About 3,605 shares traded. SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) has declined 40.23% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SPCB News: 14/05/2018 – SuperCom 4Q Loss/Shr 14c; 12/04/2018 – SUPERCOM – CONTRACT TO PROVIDE PURESECURITY EM SUITE OF GPS & HOME DETENTION OFFENDER TRACKING & MONITORING SOLUTIONS; 14/05/2018 – SuperCom 4Q Loss $4.62M; 23/04/2018 – SuperCom Awarded $7 M National Electronic Monitoring Project in Sweden; 23/04/2018 – SUPERCOM – EXPECTS TO DEPLOY INITIAL ORDER AND START GENERATING RECURRING REVENUES WITHIN FIVE MONTHS OF PROJECT LAUNCH; 13/03/2018 SuperCom Secures Contract to Deploy Electronic Monitoring Suite in South Carolina; 29/05/2018 – SuperCom Awarded National Electronic Monitoring Project in Scandinavia; 14/05/2018 – SuperCom 4Q Rev $7.8M; 23/04/2018 – SuperCom Awarded $7 Million National Electronic Monitoring Project in Sweden; 12/04/2018 – SuperCom Secures New Contract to Deploy Electronic Monitoring Suite in Eastern Texas

BSB Bancorp Inc (BLMT) investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.02, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 33 institutional investors increased and started new holdings, while 30 reduced and sold their stakes in BSB Bancorp Inc. The institutional investors in our database now own: 3.01 million shares, down from 4.46 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding BSB Bancorp Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 2 to 0 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 15 Reduced: 15 Increased: 15 New Position: 18.

SuperCom Ltd. provides identity, machine-to-machine, cyber security device, payment, and connectivity products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company has market cap of $15.86 million. The firm offers MAGNA, a common platform for ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s PureRF suite is a solution based on radio-frequency identification tag technology to identify, locate, track, monitor, count, and protect people and objects.

BSB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding firm for Belmont Savings Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services to small businesses, municipalities, and other clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $. The Company’s deposit products include relationship checking accounts for clients and businesses, passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, interest on lawyer trust accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as commercial, municipal, and regular checking accounts. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises one to four family residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate loans, multi-family real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, indirect automobile loans, commercial business loans, construction loans, other consumer loans, and second mortgage loans.

