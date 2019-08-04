$0.03 EPS Expected for Sierra Metals Inc. (SMTS); Antero Resources (AR) Shorts Lowered By 0.66%

Analysts expect Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) to report $0.03 EPS on August, 12.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 62.50% from last quarter’s $0.08 EPS. SMTS’s profit would be $4.93 million giving it 12.33 P/E if the $0.03 EPS is correct. After having $0.01 EPS previously, Sierra Metals Inc.’s analysts see 200.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.79% or $0.0269 during the last trading session, reaching $1.48. About 15,025 shares traded or 20.92% up from the average. Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) has declined 42.97% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.97% the S&P500. Some Historical SMTS News: 16/03/2018 SIERRA METALS ANNOUNCES STRIKE ACTION FROM A FRACTION OF WORKERS AT THE YAURICOCHA MINE, PERU; 22/05/2018 – Sierra Metals Increases Mineral Reserve Estimate by 86% for Its Bolivar Mine, Mexico; 16/03/2018 – Sierra Metals: Employees’s Group Represents Less Than 10% of Yauricocha Workforce; 16/03/2018 – Sierra Metals: Group of Unionized Contract Employees at Yauricocha Mine Intend to Strike Frida; 22/03/2018 – SIERRA METALS INC – QTRLY ZINC EQUIVALENT POUNDS PRODUCED 47.29 MLN VS 51.23 MLN LAST YR; 22/03/2018 – RPT-SIERRA METALS INC – QTRLY ZINC EQUIVALENT POUNDS PRODUCED 47.29 MLN VS 51.23 MLN LAST YR; 11/04/2018 – SIERRA METALS – THREE UNDERGROUND MINES IN LATIN AMERICA ARE YAURICOCHA POLYMETALLIC MINE, BOLIVAR COPPER AND CUSI SILVER MINES; 18/03/2018 – SIERRA METALS ANNOUNCES TERMINATION OF STRIKE ACTION FROM A FRACTION OF WORKERS AT THE YAURICOCHA MINE, PERU; 18/03/2018 – SIERRA METALS REPORTS TERMINATION OF STRIKE ACTION; 30/04/2018 – Sierra Metals 1Q EPS 42c

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) had a decrease of 0.66% in short interest. AR’s SI was 40.21 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 0.66% from 40.47M shares previously. With 7.82M avg volume, 5 days are for Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR)’s short sellers to cover AR’s short positions. The SI to Antero Resources Corporation’s float is 16.11%. The stock increased 3.10% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $4.65. About 13.29M shares traded or 48.04% up from the average. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 77.36% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 77.36% the S&P500. Some Historical AR News: 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q Adj EPS 44c; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO’S MARCELLUS LIQUIDS WELLS ARE EVEN STRONGER THAN UTICA; 29/03/2018 – Antero Resources Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 10/04/2018 – Stratasys Adds PEKK-Based, High-Performance Thermoplastic: Antero 800NA, for FDM Process; 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS HAVE ALL COMPLETION CREW SERVICE NEEDS ‘LOCKED DOWN’ FOR NEXT YEAR; 24/04/2018 – Antero Resources Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q EPS 5c; 24/05/2018 – Antero Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 28% to 12 Days; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 20/04/2018 – Antero Resources Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Sierra Metals Inc. engages in the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. The company has market cap of $242.98 million. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It has a 29.02 P/E ratio. The firm holds 81.84% interest in the Yauricocha Mine, a polymetallic deposit located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

Among 5 analysts covering Antero Resources (NYSE:AR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Antero Resources had 12 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, March 20 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) on Friday, March 22 with “Buy” rating. As per Monday, July 1, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 12 with “Equal-Weight”. Guggenheim maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, February 13 report.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, produces, and develops natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.44 billion. As of December 31, 2016, the firm had 616,000 net acres of gas and oil properties located in the Appalachian Basin in West Virginia, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It has a 1.96 P/E ratio. It also owned and operated 213 miles of gas gathering pipelines in the Marcellus Shale; and 113 miles of low-pressure, high-pressure, and condensate pipelines in the Utica Shale.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold Antero Resources Corporation shares while 66 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 275.78 million shares or 1.47% less from 279.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rwc Asset Mgmt Llp owns 0.03% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 84,760 shares. Merian Global Invsts (Uk) Limited invested in 0.01% or 68,478 shares. Wellington Mngmt Llp holds 0% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 198,243 shares. Hrt Financial Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Management Corp invested in 67,800 shares. Old West Invest Mngmt Ltd holds 193,764 shares or 0.62% of its portfolio. Menlo Advsr Ltd Liability stated it has 2.33% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 63,053 shares. Captrust Financial Advsr invested 0% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Eaton Vance Mngmt accumulated 0.04% or 1.93 million shares. Key Group (Cayman) owns 11.55 million shares or 7.14% of their US portfolio. Trexquant Invest L P reported 127,843 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested 0% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Raymond James And Associates owns 16,475 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Regions Fincl Corp owns 0% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 5,000 shares.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 15 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $197.04 million activity. The insider Hardesty Benjamin A. bought 1,000 shares worth $6,900. $150,160 worth of stock was bought by Warren Glen C Jr on Friday, May 24. 12,239 shares were bought by RADY PAUL M, worth $102,012. On Monday, June 10 Warburg Pincus Private Equity X O&G – L.P. sold $99.30 million worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) or 16.09 million shares. WARBURG PINCUS LLC sold $99.30 million worth of stock.