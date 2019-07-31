$0.03 EPS Expected for Sierra Metals Inc. (SMTS); 1 Analysts Covering Pfizer Inc. (PFE)

Analysts expect Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) to report $0.03 EPS on August, 12.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 62.50% from last quarter’s $0.08 EPS. SMTS’s profit would be $4.93M giving it 12.61 P/E if the $0.03 EPS is correct. After having $0.01 EPS previously, Sierra Metals Inc.’s analysts see 200.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.0107 during the last trading session, reaching $1.5132. About 4,394 shares traded. Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) has declined 50.18% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.61% the S&P500. Some Historical SMTS News: 30/04/2018 – Sierra Metals 1Q Rev $46.6M; 16/03/2018 – SIERRA METALS – GROUP OF UNIONIZED CONTRACT EMPLOYEES REPRESENTING LESS THAN 10% OF WORKFORCE AT YAURICOCHA MINE INTENT TO INITIATE STRIKE ACTION; 18/03/2018 – SIERRA METALS ANNOUNCES TERMINATION OF STRIKE ACTION FROM A FRACTION OF WORKERS AT THE YAURICOCHA MINE, PERU; 16/03/2018 SIERRA METALS ANNOUNCES STRIKE ACTION FROM A FRACTION OF WORKERS AT THE YAURICOCHA MINE, PERU; 09/05/2018 – Sierra Metals 1Q Rev $61.7M; 18/03/2018 – SIERRA METALS REPORTS TERMINATION OF STRIKE ACTION; 22/03/2018 – Sierra Metals 4Q Rev $51.2M; 30/04/2018 – Sierra Metals 1Q EPS 42c; 16/03/2018 – SIERRA METALS INC – STRIKE ACTION COULD RESULT IN STOPPAGE OF MINING AND MILLING ACTIVITIES AT PERU SITE ON FRIDAY, MARCH 16; 16/03/2018 – Sierra Metals: Employees’s Group Represents Less Than 10% of Yauricocha Workforce

Among 2 analysts covering Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Pfizer had 11 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 19 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm has “Hold” rating by UBS given on Monday, February 25. As per Monday, April 1, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. See Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) latest ratings:

The stock increased 1.75% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $39.47. About 21.09 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 29/03/2018 – PFIZER INC – PRELIMINARY SAFETY DATA SHOWED THAT TAFAMIDIS WAS GENERALLY WELL TOLERATED IN POPULATION AND NO NEW SAFETY SIGNALS WERE IDENTIFIED; 29/03/2018 – Pfizer Announces Positive Topline Results From Phase 3 ATTR-ACT Study Of Tafamidis In Patients With Transthyretin Cardiomyopathy; 29/03/2018 – PFIZER: POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS FROM PHASE 3 ATTR-ACT STUDY OF; 16/05/2018 – Phase lll lMpower150 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ and Avastin Plus Carboplatin and Paclitaxel Helped People With a Specific Type of Metastatic Lung Cancer Live Significantly Longer Compared to Avastin Plus Carboplatin and Paclitaxel; 23/03/2018 – PFIZER SAYS HAS NOT YET MADE A DECISION, BUT CONTINUES TO EXPECT ONE IN 2018; 23/03/2018 – PFIZER ALTERNATIVES INCLUDE A SPIN-OFF, SALE; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer heads to the Hudson, signs 20-year lease at posh new NYC headquarters $PFE @BrittanyMeiling; 25/05/2018 – LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS CO ON COURSE WITH ITS PLANS FOR BIOSIMILAR ETANERCEPT FILING IN U.S. AND IS TARGETING THE SAME IN FY 2019-20; 17/05/2018 – REG-INNATE PHARMA : Preliminary activity observed of the combination of monalizumab and durvalumab in patients with colorectal cancer; 23/03/2018 – Pfizer in a Quandary Over Consumer-Health Business (Video)

Pfizer Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. The company has market cap of $219.45 billion. It operates through two divisions, Pfizer Innovative Health and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). It has a 18.24 P/E ratio. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold Pfizer Inc. shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Miller Management Lp reported 0.32% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Weik Cap Mngmt stated it has 10,500 shares. Moreover, Intact Incorporated has 0.45% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 299,700 shares. Main Street Limited Liability Company reported 12,430 shares stake. Oakbrook Limited Liability stated it has 195,398 shares. Frontier Invest Mngmt Co, Texas-based fund reported 37,515 shares. Greylin Mangement invested 0.48% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Susquehanna Intl Grp Incorporated Llp owns 87,378 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 51,703 are held by Arrowgrass Cap (Us) L P. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0.69% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 1.37 million shares. Lincoln Llc reported 10,977 shares. 5.11 million were reported by Mitsubishi Ufj Banking. Ironwood Investment Counsel Ltd Liability Corporation reported 93,316 shares. Atlantic Union Bancorp Corporation reported 1.32% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Capstone Investment Advsr Lc owns 173,764 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio.

Sierra Metals Inc. engages in the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. The company has market cap of $248.45 million. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It has a 29.67 P/E ratio. The firm holds 81.84% interest in the Yauricocha Mine, a polymetallic deposit located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

