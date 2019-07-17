$-0.03 EPS Expected for ServiceNow, Inc. (NOW); Newtyn Management Has Trimmed Its Recro Pharma (REPH) Holding

Newtyn Management Llc decreased Recro Pharma Inc (REPH) stake by 30.89% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Newtyn Management Llc sold 494,191 shares as Recro Pharma Inc (REPH)’s stock rose 9.94%. The Newtyn Management Llc holds 1.11M shares with $6.48M value, down from 1.60 million last quarter. Recro Pharma Inc now has $221.37M valuation. The stock decreased 1.58% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $9.98. About 111,561 shares traded. Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) has declined 15.54% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.97% the S&P500. Some Historical REPH News: 24/05/2018 – Health Care Down as Pfizer, Recro Weighs — Health Care Roundup; 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – RECEIVED CRL FROM FDA OFFICE OF DRUG EVALUATION Il REGARDING NEW DRUG APPLICATION (NDA) FOR IV MELOXICAM; 27/03/2018 – Recro Pharma: Data Shows IV Meloxicam Provides Rapid and Sustained Pain Relief Following Bunionectomy Surgery; 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – INTEND TO REQUEST A MEETING WITH FDA AS SOON AS POSSIBLE TO DISCUSS POINTS RAISED IN CRL; 24/05/2018 – Recro Pharma: CRL Raised CMC Related Questions on Extractable and Leachable Data Provided in the NDA; 29/03/2018 – Recro Pharma Announces Commercial Team Additions; 27/03/2018 Recro Pharma Announces Publication of Phase lll IV Meloxicam Bunionectomy Data in the Clinical Journal of Pain; 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA GETS COMPLETE RESPONSE LETTER FROM FDA; 30/04/2018 – Recro Pharma Presents Data for Neuromuscular Blocking and Reversal Agents at the AUA 2018 Annual Meeting; 07/05/2018 – Recro Pharma Announces Receipt of Issue Notifications for Three New Patents for IV Meloxicam

Analysts expect ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report $-0.03 EPS on July, 24. They anticipate $0.16 EPS change or 84.21% from last quarter's $-0.19 EPS. After having $0.01 EPS previously, ServiceNow, Inc.'s analysts see -400.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.86% or $5.6 during the last trading session, reaching $295.5. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 57.69% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 1.19 in 2018Q4.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $360,000 activity. On Friday, May 17 Ajdler Arnaud bought $360,000 worth of Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) or 40,000 shares.

Newtyn Management Llc increased Adient Plc (Put) stake by 867,000 shares to 1.87 million valued at $24.25M in 2019Q1.

Among 4 analysts covering Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Recro Pharma had 7 analyst reports since January 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) earned “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Wednesday, February 20. Oppenheimer maintained Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) rating on Monday, March 25. Oppenheimer has “Buy” rating and $9 target. As per Thursday, January 31, the company rating was reinitiated by Janney Capital. Roth Capital downgraded the shares of REPH in report on Monday, March 25 to “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Monday, March 4 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Monday, March 25 by Piper Jaffray.

Analysts await Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-0.35 EPS, up 43.55% or $0.27 from last year’s $-0.62 per share. After $-0.10 actual EPS reported by Recro Pharma, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 250.00% negative EPS growth.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 insider sales for $32.40 million activity.

Among 7 analysts covering ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. ServiceNow had 13 analyst reports since January 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Goldman Sachs. UBS maintained the shares of NOW in report on Thursday, January 31 with “Buy” rating. The stock of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by Jefferies. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs on Friday, February 1 with “Buy”. The stock of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, January 31 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of NOW in report on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating. On Friday, April 12 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by UBS on Monday, February 25 with “Buy”.

ServiceNow, Inc. provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company has market cap of $54.82 billion. The firm offers service management solutions for customer support, human resources, security operations, and other enterprise departments. It currently has negative earnings. It operates ServiceNow platform that provides workflow, configuration management database, service catalog, service portal, knowledge management, reporting and analytics, data benchmarking, visual task boards, built-in and optional encryption capabilities, and collaboration and developer tools.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4.

