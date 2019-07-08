$-0.03 EPS Expected for Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (SRTS); Seachange International Has 1 Sentiment

Seachange International Inc (SEAC) investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.41, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 20 institutional investors opened new or increased positions, while 20 sold and reduced their positions in Seachange International Inc. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 14.02 million shares, down from 16.35 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Seachange International Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 14 Increased: 8 New Position: 12.

Analysts expect Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) to report $-0.03 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 25.00% from last quarter’s $-0.04 EPS. After having $-0.13 EPS previously, Sensus Healthcare, Inc.’s analysts see -76.92% EPS growth. The stock decreased 4.39% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $5.23. About 17,527 shares traded. Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) has declined 21.65% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SRTS News: 08/03/2018 Nicor Gas Selects Sensus for Meter Modernization Program; 13/03/2018 – City of Azusa Looks to the Future with Selection of Sensus AMI Solution; 08/05/2018 – Sensus Healthcare Appoints Dr. Isabelle Raymond as Vice President, Clinical Development; 08/05/2018 – Sensus Healthcare Appoints Dr. lsabelle Raymond as Vice President, Clinical Development; 08/05/2018 – Sensus Healthcare Appoints Dr. Isabelle Raymond as Vice Pres, Clinical Development; 03/05/2018 – Sensus Healthcare 1Q Loss/Shr 8c; 18/04/2018 – Global Smart Water Meters Business Report 2015-2018 & Forecasts to 2024: ltron, Elster, and Sensus Lead the Global Water Metering Technologies Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/04/2018 – SENSUS HEALTHCARE – “SIGNIFICANTLY EXPANDING” GLOBAL BUSINESS WITH SRT TO MEET CONSUMER DEMAND FOR NON-INVASIVE, SKIN CANCER AND KELOID TREATMENTS; 19/04/2018 – Sensus Healthcare Expands International Business to Meet Rising Patient Demand for Non-lnvasive Skin Cancer and Keloid Treatments; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Cites Xylem’s Progress With Integrating Sensus Purchase, Willingness to Repay Debt for Raised Outlook

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. manufactures and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. The company has market cap of $88.96 million. It offers SRT-100, a photon x-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameter. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides Sentinel service program, which offers its clients protection for their SRT-100 and SRT-100 Vision systems.

SeaChange International, Inc. provides multiscreen video, advertising, and premium over the top video services and products that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content to cable system operators, satellite operators, and telecommunications and media companies worldwide. The company has market cap of $50.52 million. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution that is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices, as well as SeaChange Rave, an OTT video platform that provides managed services for media companies and service providers. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides advertising products, such as SeaChange Infusion, an advanced advertising platform to maximize advertising revenue across multiscreen, broadcast, on-demand, and OTT viewing.

The stock decreased 2.13% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1.38. About 29,791 shares traded. SeaChange International, Inc. (SEAC) has declined 60.26% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.69% the S&P500. Some Historical SEAC News: 16/04/2018 – SEACHANGE 4Q ADJ EPS 10C, EST. 7.0C; 19/04/2018 – DJ SeaChange International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SEAC); 31/05/2018 – SeaChange cFlow™ Portfolio Equips Content Owners, Aggregators, Service Providers to Serve Up Personalization; 16/04/2018 – SeaChange 4Q Non-GAAP Income From Operations 10c/Share; 23/05/2018 – SeaChange International to Issue Fiscal 2019 First Quarter Results on June 6, 2018; 16/04/2018 – SEACHANGE INTERNATIONAL INC SEAC.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $80 MLN TO $90 MLN; 16/04/2018 – SEAC SEES 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 11C TO 15C, EST. LOSS/SHR 1.0C; 16/04/2018 – SeaChange 4Q Net $20.6M; 16/04/2018 – SeaChange 4Q EPS 58c; 16/04/2018 – SeaChange Sees 1Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr 19c-Loss 15c

Analysts await SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $-0.10 EPS, up 56.52% or $0.13 from last year’s $-0.23 per share. After $-0.19 actual EPS reported by SeaChange International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -47.37% EPS growth.

Roumell Asset Management Llc holds 3.17% of its portfolio in SeaChange International, Inc. for 979,430 shares. Eidelman Virant Capital owns 633,000 shares or 0.59% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Managed Asset Portfolios Llc has 0.05% invested in the company for 140,225 shares. The Connecticut-based Bourgeon Capital Management Llc has invested 0.03% in the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 1.26 million shares.