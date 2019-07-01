$-0.03 EPS Expected for Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (SRTS); Graco (GGG) Shorts Decreased By 5.21%

Graco Inc (NYSE:GGG) had a decrease of 5.21% in short interest. GGG’s SI was 3.49M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 5.21% from 3.68 million shares previously. With 672,700 avg volume, 5 days are for Graco Inc (NYSE:GGG)’s short sellers to cover GGG’s short positions. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $50.79. About 209,812 shares traded. Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) has risen 7.10% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.67% the S&P500. Some Historical GGG News: 07/05/2018 – Graco Group Meeting Scheduled By Seaport for May. 14; 26/03/2018 – New Graco® Uno2Duo™ Stroller Is Designed to Grow with Families, Easily Extends To Accommodate A Second Child; 25/04/2018 – GRACO INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.48; 25/04/2018 – GRACO INC – QTRLY DILUTED NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE $ 0.49; 25/04/2018 – Graco 1Q EPS 49c; 17/04/2018 – Graco Announces Husky & SaniForce 2150e Electrically-Operated Double Diaphragm Pump Lines; 25/04/2018 – Graco Reports Record Sales and Operating Earnings; 14/05/2018 – Graco at Group Meeting Hosted By Seaport Today; 30/05/2018 – Graco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Graco Launches Patented RoadLazer RoadPak HD Striping System

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $319,157 activity. $210,081 worth of stock was sold by White Timothy R on Friday, February 8. Shares for $109,076 were sold by Wordell Angela F on Tuesday, February 5.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold Graco Inc. shares while 115 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 133.33 million shares or 3.08% less from 137.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Portfolio Associates Lc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) for 1.26 million shares. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 191,486 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insurance The reported 269,435 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 13 were accumulated by Camarda Fincl Advsrs Lc. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 261,852 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Board stated it has 173,243 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Schroder Invest Mngmt Grp Inc has invested 0.08% in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG). Suntrust Banks Inc reported 0.02% in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG). Eulav Asset owns 12,900 shares. Schwartz Investment Counsel has invested 2.18% in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG). Captrust Fincl Advsr holds 0% of its portfolio in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) for 1,900 shares. State Farm Mutual Automobile invested in 100,559 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ameriprise Fincl has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans invested in 0.01% or 43,119 shares. Montrusco Bolton Investments Incorporated, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 123,041 shares.

Graco Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company has market cap of $8.46 billion. It operates through three divisions: Industrial, Process, and Contractor. It has a 25.52 P/E ratio. The Industrial segment offers proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; vapor-abrasive blasting equipment; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.