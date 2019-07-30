$0.03 EPS Expected for Safe Bulkers, Inc. (SB); Ultra Petroleum (UPL) Shorts Up By 11.9%

Ultra Petroleum Corp (NASDAQ:UPL) had an increase of 11.9% in short interest. UPL’s SI was 24.39 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 11.9% from 21.79 million shares previously. With 2.17 million avg volume, 11 days are for Ultra Petroleum Corp (NASDAQ:UPL)’s short sellers to cover UPL’s short positions. The SI to Ultra Petroleum Corp’s float is 16.91%. The stock decreased 2.08% or $0.004 during the last trading session, reaching $0.188. About 1.18M shares traded. Ultra Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:UPL) has declined 73.82% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 78.25% the S&P500. Some Historical UPL News: 10/05/2018 – Ultra Petroleum 1Q EPS 24c; 10/05/2018 – Reminder – Ultra Petroleum Corp. to Webcast First Quarter 2018 Results; 17/05/2018 – S&P: Ultra Petroleum Rating Reflects View of Weaker Leverage; 17/05/2018 – S&P: Ultra Petroleum Rating Reflects View of Lower Cash Flow; 19/04/2018 – Ultra Petroleum Announces First Quarter Production Above Mid-Point of Guidance, Borrowing Base Reaffirmed at $1.4 Billion and Credit Agreement Amendment Stepping Up Leverage Ratio Covenant to 4.5X; 19/04/2018 – ULTRA PETROLEUM – BANK GROUP APPROVED AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDING FOR STEP UP IN MAXIMUM NET LEVERAGE COVENANT TO 4.50 TIMES FROM JUNE 30; 11/05/2018 – Ultra Petroleum Presenting at Barclays Conference May 21; 19/04/2018 – Ultra Petroleum: 1Q Avg Production of 803 MMcfe/d Exceeded the Mid-Point of Guidance for the Qtr; 19/04/2018 – Ultra Petroleum Bond Trading 3x Average; 27/04/2018 – ULTRA PETROLEUM OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE BY FITCH

Analysts expect Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) to report $0.03 EPS on July, 31. They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 50.00% from last quarter's $0.02 EPS. SB's profit would be $3.04 million giving it 17.50 P/E if the $0.03 EPS is correct. After having $0.03 EPS previously, Safe Bulkers, Inc.'s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.67% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $2.1. About 321,798 shares traded or 0.31% up from the average. Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) has declined 49.39% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.82% the S&P500.

Ultra Petroleum Corp., an independent gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, operation, and production of oil and natural gas properties. The company has market cap of $37.11 million. The Company’s principal business activities are developing its natural gas reserves in the Green River Basin of southwest WyomingÂ—the Pinedale and Jonah fields; its oil reserves in the Uinta Basin in northeast Utah; and its natural gas reserves in the north-central Pennsylvania area of the Appalachian Basin. It has a 0.47 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, the firm owned interests in approximately 105,000 gross acres in Wyoming; and 144,000 gross acres in Pennsylvania.

Safe Bulkers, Inc. provides marine drybulk transportation services worldwide. The company has market cap of $212.63 million. It is involved in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes, primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. It has a 13.55 P/E ratio. As of February 17, 2017, the firm had a fleet of 38 drybulk vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,421,800 deadweight tons.

Among 2 analysts covering Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Safe Bulkers had 3 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Maxim Group maintained the shares of SB in report on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Sell” rating by Citigroup given on Wednesday, February 20.

