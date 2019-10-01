$0.03 EPS Expected for Rayonier Inc. (RYN); Shorts at Tower Semiconductor LTD. – Ordinary Shares (TSEM) Lowered By 7.62%

Analysts expect Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) to report $0.03 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.15 EPS change or 83.33% from last quarter’s $0.18 EPS. RYN’s profit would be $3.89M giving it 232.67 P/E if the $0.03 EPS is correct. After having $0.14 EPS previously, Rayonier Inc.’s analysts see -78.57% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $27.92. About 134,575 shares traded. Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) has declined 16.09% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.09% the S&P500. Some Historical RYN News: 21/05/2018 – RAYONIER BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 27C/SHR FROM 25C, EST. 25C; 21/05/2018 – Rayonier Raises Dividend to 27c Vs. 25c; 21/05/2018 – Rayonier Announces 8% Dividend Increase; 21/05/2018 – RAYONIER INC RYN.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $31; 02/05/2018 – Rayonier 1Q EPS 31c; 02/05/2018 – RAYONIER 1Q PROFORMA REV. $203.2M; 02/05/2018 – RAYONIER 1Q ADJ EPS 5C, EST. 16C; 02/05/2018 – Rayonier 1Q Net $40.5M; 21/05/2018 – RAYONIER REPORTS 8% DIV BOOST; 11/04/2018 Rayonier Scheduled to Release First Quarter Earnings on May 2

Tower Semiconductor LTD. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:TSEM) had a decrease of 7.62% in short interest. TSEM’s SI was 837,500 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 7.62% from 906,600 shares previously. With 280,400 avg volume, 3 days are for Tower Semiconductor LTD. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:TSEM)’s short sellers to cover TSEM’s short positions. The stock increased 2.88% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $19.8. About 445,453 shares traded or 1.69% up from the average. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) has declined 4.00% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.00% the S&P500. Some Historical TSEM News: 07/05/2018 – TOWERJAZZ SEES 2Q REV. MID-RANGE VIEW OF $335M, EST. $343.8M; 29/05/2018 – Gpixel Begins Prototyping New 25Mp Global Shutter Sensor Based on TowerJazz’s 300mm, 65nm Breakthrough Technology for World’s Smallest Global Shutter Pixel; 14/05/2018 – TowerJazz Achieves IATF 16949 Automotive Quality Certification Expanding its High Quality Automotive Manufacturing Capabilities; 07/05/2018 – Tower Semiconductor Sees 2Q Rev $335M; 07/05/2018 – TOWERJAZZ SEES 2Q REV. UP 7% VS 1Q, MID-RANGE VIEW OF $335M; 07/05/2018 – Tower Semiconductor 1Q Rev $312.7M; 07/05/2018 – Tower Semiconductor 1Q EBITDA $84M; 09/05/2018 – TowerJazz and Newsight Imaging Announce Advanced CMOS Image Sensor Chips for LiDAR used in ADAS and Autonomous Vehicles; 02/05/2018 – TowerJazz Announces Release of Advanced 300mm 65nm BCD Power Management Platform Addressing the Massive Power Products Market O; 29/05/2018 – Gpixel Begins Prototyping New 25Mp Global Shutter Sensor Based on TowerJazz’s 300mm, 65nm Breakthrough Technology for World’s S

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, makes and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has market cap of $2.07 billion. The firm provides various customizable process technologies, including silicon-germanium, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/complementary metal oxide semiconductor , radio frequency CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and micro-electro-mechanical systems. It has a 17.6 P/E ratio. It also offers transfer optimization and development process services to integrated device manufacturers and fabless companies.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. The company has market cap of $3.62 billion. As of September 30, 2017, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S. It has a 52.29 P/E ratio. South , U.S.

Among 2 analysts covering Rayonier (NYSE:RYN), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Rayonier has $3100 highest and $3000 lowest target. $30.50’s average target is 9.24% above currents $27.92 stock price. Rayonier had 5 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, August 9 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Underperform”. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Friday, August 9.