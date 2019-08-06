$0.03 EPS Expected for Profire Energy, Inc. (PFIE); West Bancorporation (WTBA)’s Sentiment Is 1.84

Analysts expect Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) to report $0.03 EPS on August, 14.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $0.03 EPS. PFIE’s profit would be $1.42M giving it 11.67 P/E if the $0.03 EPS is correct. After having $0.03 EPS previously, Profire Energy, Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.19% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1.4. About 9,211 shares traded. Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) has declined 57.06% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.06% the S&P500. Some Historical PFIE News: 07/03/2018 – Profire Energy 4Q Rev $38.2M; 07/03/2018 Profire Energy Reports Financial Results for Fiscal Year 2017; 09/05/2018 – Profire Energy 1Q EPS 4c; 07/03/2018 – Correct: Profire Energy FY Rev $38.2M; 12/04/2018 – Profire Energy at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Maxim Today; 19/04/2018 – DJ Profire Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PFIE); 04/04/2018 – Profire Energy Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Maxim for Apr. 11; 05/04/2018 – Profire Energy Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Maxim for Apr. 12; 14/05/2018 – Granahan Investment Buys New 1.3% Position in Profire Energy

West Bancorporation Inc (WTBA) investors sentiment increased to 1.84 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.39, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 35 investment professionals started new and increased holdings, while 19 decreased and sold their stock positions in West Bancorporation Inc. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 5.31 million shares, up from 5.24 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding West Bancorporation Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 16 Increased: 27 New Position: 8.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $327,248 activity.

The stock increased 0.75% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $20.04. About 347 shares traded. West Bancorporation, Inc. (WTBA) has declined 14.25% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.25% the S&P500. Some Historical WTBA News: 26/04/2018 – West Bancorp 1Q EPS 45c; 26/04/2018 – West Bancorporation, Inc. Announces Record Net Income, Declares Increased and Record Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – WEST BANCORPORATION INC WTBA.O INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 11 PCT; 27/04/2018 – WEST BANCORPORATION SAYS ON APRIL 26, BOARD ACCEPTED DAVID MILLIGAN’S REQUEST TO STEP DOWN FROM HIS ROLE AS CHAIRMAN OF CO – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 DJ West Bancorporation Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WTBA); 26/04/2018 – WEST BANCORPORATION INC WTBA.O SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.20/SHR; 27/04/2018 – WEST BANCORPORATION INC – JAMES W. NOYCE WAS ELECTED AS NEW CHAIRMAN

West Bancorporation, Inc. operates as the holding firm for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company has market cap of $328.25 million. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit. It has a 11.72 P/E ratio. The firm also provides loan products comprising commercial real estate loans, construction and land development loans, commercial lines of credit, and commercial term loans; consumer loans, including loans extended to individuals for household, family, and other personal expenditures not secured by real estate; and real estate loans and residential mortgages.

More notable recent West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What We Like About West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “West Bancorporation (WTBA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 06, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “West Bancorporation, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Net Income, Declares Quarterly Dividend – GlobeNewswire” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “West Bancorporation, Inc. (WTBA) CEO Dave Nelson on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “West Bancorporation, Inc. Announces Record Net Income, Declares Quarterly Dividend – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 24, 2019.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc holds 1.29% of its portfolio in West Bancorporation, Inc. for 231,938 shares. Btc Capital Management Inc. owns 105,340 shares or 0.35% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Opus Capital Group Llc has 0.17% invested in the company for 31,176 shares. The Iowa-based Iowa State Bank has invested 0.11% in the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc., a Missouri-based fund reported 146,934 shares.

Profire Energy, Inc., an oilfield technology company, provides burner- and chemical-management services and products for the gas and oil industry primarily in the United States and Canadian markets. The company has market cap of $66.26 million. It assists energy production companies in the production and transportation of oil and natural gas. It has a 12.73 P/E ratio. The firm offers burner-management systems to ignite, monitor, and manage the burner flames used in oilfield vessels, as well as complementary oilfield products, such as valves and fuel trains, airplates, solar packages, and flare stack igniter and nozzles.

More notable recent Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Profire Energy, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PFIE) P/E Ratio Really That Good? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Profire Energy Sets Fiscal Second Quarter 2019 Conference Call for Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 1:00 pm ET – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “30 Energy Stocks Moving In Thursday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Introducing Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE), The Stock That Slid 68% In The Last Year – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Profire Energy Announces the Acquisition of Millstream Energy Products – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

