$0.03 EPS Expected for Profire Energy, Inc. (PFIE); Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI) Had 4 Bulls

Analysts expect Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) to report $0.03 EPS on August, 14.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $0.03 EPS. PFIE’s profit would be $1.42M giving it 12.00 P/E if the $0.03 EPS is correct. After having $0.03 EPS previously, Profire Energy, Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.44. About 12,196 shares traded. Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) has declined 64.14% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.57% the S&P500. Some Historical PFIE News: 14/05/2018 – Granahan Investment Buys New 1.3% Position in Profire Energy; 09/05/2018 – Profire Energy 1Q EPS 4c; 07/03/2018 – Profire Energy 4Q Rev $38.2M; 12/04/2018 – Profire Energy at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Maxim Today; 07/03/2018 – Correct: Profire Energy FY Rev $38.2M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Profire Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PFIE); 04/04/2018 – Profire Energy Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Maxim for Apr. 11; 05/04/2018 – Profire Energy Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Maxim for Apr. 12; 07/03/2018 Profire Energy Reports Financial Results for Fiscal Year 2017

Among 5 analysts covering Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Group 1 Automotive had 8 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, March 11 the stock rating was maintained by Stephens with “Buy”. The stock of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, April 16 by Morgan Stanley. Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Monday, March 4 report. See Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) latest ratings:

06/05/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Morgan Stanley

01/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

26/04/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Buckingham New Target: $72.0000 83.0000

16/04/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $55 New Target: $67 Maintain

11/03/2019 Broker: Stephens Rating: Buy New Target: $97 Maintain

04/03/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Old Target: $67 New Target: $77 Upgrade

19/02/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight New Target: $77 Initiates Coverage On

13/02/2019 Broker: Seaport Global Rating: Buy Initiates Coverage On

Group 1 Automotive, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company has market cap of $1.60 billion. It sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts; arranges vehicle financing; sells service and insurance contracts; and provides automotive maintenance and repair services. It has a 10.53 P/E ratio. The firm has activities primarily in the metropolitan areas of Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas in the United States; 20 towns in the United Kingdom; and in metropolitan markets of Sao Paulo, Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Santa Catarina, Brazil.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold Group 1 Automotive, Inc. shares while 57 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 18.52 million shares or 0.92% more from 18.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Fincl Service Grp holds 0% of its portfolio in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) for 1,250 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0.01% in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI). Shellback Capital L P reported 56,867 shares. Moreover, Riverhead Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has 0.01% invested in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI). Brandywine Global Inv Mgmt Limited Liability invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0% invested in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) for 3,234 shares. Moreover, Boston Prtnrs has 0.02% invested in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) for 241,667 shares. Oberweis Asset Mngmt invested in 4,300 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Comerica Retail Bank holds 17,783 shares. Arizona State Retirement holds 26,877 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. California Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 0% or 26,209 shares. Inv Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Co has invested 1.21% of its portfolio in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI). Marshall Wace Llp holds 0.1% in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) or 162,786 shares. The Wisconsin-based Northwestern Mutual Wealth has invested 0% in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI). Vanguard Group Incorporated Inc owns 0% invested in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) for 1.82M shares.

More notable recent Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Group 1 Automotive, Inc.’s (NYSE:GPI) CEO Salary Reflect Performance? – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 25, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Houston-based automotive companies boost footprints in Texas and UK with acquisitions – Houston Business Journal” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Group 1 Automotive Acquires Five New UK Franchises – PRNewswire” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks that Broke 52-Week Highs Tuesday – Benzinga” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

The stock decreased 1.66% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $86.53. About 158,093 shares traded. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) has risen 11.18% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.75% the S&P500. Some Historical GPI News: 20/03/2018 – Group 1 Automotive Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 21/03/2018 – Group 1 Automotive Access Event Scheduled By Stephens Inc; 19/03/2018 – VERIZON: GROUP 1 WATERFALL CAP TO BE BOOSTED; 27/03/2018 – Group 1 Automotive at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Group 1 Automotive Increases Share Repurchase Authorization By $100 Million To $126 Million; 19/03/2018 – VZ BOOSTING GROUP 1 WATERFALL CAP TO ABOUT $1.9B FROM $1.5B; 19/03/2018 – Group 1 Announces Market Conditions and Costs Associated With Strategic Initiatives Will Negatively Impact 1Q Results; 16/05/2018 – GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE BOOSTS SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION BY $100M; 16/04/2018 – GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE – UNDER GROUP 1, THE BUSINESS WILL OPERATE AS T-DRIVE TOYOTA ALPHAVILLE AND IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE $45 MLN IN ANNUALIZED REVENUES; 26/04/2018 – Group 1 Auto: There Were No non-GAAP Adjustments for 1Q

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.44, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 9 investors sold Profire Energy, Inc. shares while 25 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 20.67 million shares or 6.03% more from 19.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amica Mutual Insur accumulated 0.06% or 276,298 shares. Strs Ohio reported 110,600 shares stake. State Street invested in 373,635 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 17,858 shares. Comml Bank Of America De holds 193 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Penn Cap Management Inc owns 211,643 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Blackrock Inc stated it has 0% in Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE). Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 0% in Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE). Pacific Ridge Cap Partners Ltd Liability accumulated 795,647 shares or 0.38% of the stock. Cutter & Brokerage invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE). Geode Mngmt Lc reported 320,455 shares. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Limited Liability Co invested 0% in Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE). 65,000 are held by Pnc Fin Svcs. Barclays Public Limited Co invested in 8,101 shares or 0% of the stock. Wells Fargo & Com Mn holds 57,827 shares.

Profire Energy, Inc., an oilfield technology company, provides burner- and chemical-management services and products for the gas and oil industry primarily in the United States and Canadian markets. The company has market cap of $68.15 million. It assists energy production companies in the production and transportation of oil and natural gas. It has a 13.09 P/E ratio. The firm offers burner-management systems to ignite, monitor, and manage the burner flames used in oilfield vessels, as well as complementary oilfield products, such as valves and fuel trains, airplates, solar packages, and flare stack igniter and nozzles.