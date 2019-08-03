$0.03 EPS Expected for Profire Energy, Inc. (PFIE); Artisan Partners Asset Management (APAM) Has 1.37 Sentiment

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (APAM) investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.41, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 96 investment professionals increased or opened new stock positions, while 70 cut down and sold stakes in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. The investment professionals in our database now have: 47.10 million shares, up from 46.78 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 17 Reduced: 53 Increased: 61 New Position: 35.

Analysts expect Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) to report $0.03 EPS on August, 14.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $0.03 EPS. PFIE’s profit would be $1.42 million giving it 11.50 P/E if the $0.03 EPS is correct. After having $0.03 EPS previously, Profire Energy, Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 6.12% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $1.38. About 75,563 shares traded. Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) has declined 57.06% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.06% the S&P500. Some Historical PFIE News: 12/04/2018 – Profire Energy at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Maxim Today; 04/04/2018 – Profire Energy Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Maxim for Apr. 11; 07/03/2018 – Profire Energy 4Q Rev $38.2M; 14/05/2018 – Granahan Investment Buys New 1.3% Position in Profire Energy; 07/03/2018 – Correct: Profire Energy FY Rev $38.2M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Profire Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PFIE); 07/03/2018 Profire Energy Reports Financial Results for Fiscal Year 2017; 05/04/2018 – Profire Energy Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Maxim for Apr. 12; 09/05/2018 – Profire Energy 1Q EPS 4c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.44, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 9 investors sold Profire Energy, Inc. shares while 25 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 20.67 million shares or 6.03% more from 19.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Limited holds 249,853 shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability holds 0% or 1.08 million shares. Vanguard Gp reported 664,671 shares. Aqr Management Llc accumulated 0% or 200,991 shares. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag owns 182,084 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Barclays Plc invested 0% in Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE). 1.30M are held by Cortina Asset Limited Liability Corp. 36,200 are held by California State Teachers Retirement Systems. Van Den Berg I holds 192,601 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Connors Investor Ser reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE). Jpmorgan Chase & Com accumulated 223,676 shares or 0% of the stock. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE). Prelude Cap Mgmt Limited Liability owns 192,379 shares. Ameriprise Fincl Inc owns 344,900 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement has 25,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Profire Energy, Inc., an oilfield technology company, provides burner- and chemical-management services and products for the gas and oil industry primarily in the United States and Canadian markets. The company has market cap of $65.31 million. It assists energy production companies in the production and transportation of oil and natural gas. It has a 12.55 P/E ratio. The firm offers burner-management systems to ignite, monitor, and manage the burner flames used in oilfield vessels, as well as complementary oilfield products, such as valves and fuel trains, airplates, solar packages, and flare stack igniter and nozzles.

Hall Kathryn A. holds 4.02% of its portfolio in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. for 388,255 shares. Bernzott Capital Advisors owns 833,301 shares or 2.54% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Greenwich Investment Management Inc. has 1.78% invested in the company for 65,735 shares. The Illinois-based Channing Capital Management Llc has invested 1.77% in the stock. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc, a Michigan-based fund reported 2.12 million shares.

