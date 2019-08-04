$-0.03 EPS Expected for Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (PNE); Stadion Money Management Has Decreased By $302,369 Its Merck & Co (MRK) Stake

Analysts expect Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE) to report $-0.03 EPS on August, 14.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 50.00% from last quarter’s $-0.06 EPS. After having $-0.02 EPS previously, Pine Cliff Energy Ltd.’s analysts see 50.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 8.00% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $0.135. About 230,230 shares traded or 43.12% up from the average. Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE) has 0.00% since August 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Stadion Money Management Llc decreased Merck & Co Inc (MRK) stake by 23.07% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Stadion Money Management Llc sold 3,643 shares as Merck & Co Inc (MRK)’s stock rose 5.42%. The Stadion Money Management Llc holds 12,145 shares with $1.01 million value, down from 15,788 last quarter. Merck & Co Inc now has $217.48 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $84.47. About 10.08M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 07/03/2018 – Merck KGaA Announces Positive Phase IIB Results for Evobrutinib in Relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination With Keytruda and anti-CD73 at Intl Oncolytic Virus Conference 2018; 03/04/2018 – The European Medicines Agency Accepts Regulatory Submission for LYNPARZA® (olaparib) in BRCA-Mutated HER2-Negative Metastatic; 23/04/2018 – Opinion: Combination immunotherapy may have failed in the Incyte/Merck trial, but it’s here to stay; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – SAFETY PROFILE OF OPDIVO WITH A TWO-YEAR FOLLOW-UP WAS CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUS ANALYSES; 20/05/2018 – Congo to begin Ebola vaccinations on Monday; 07/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE SAYS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE PHASE llB RESULTS FOR EVOBRUTINIB IN RELAPSING MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS; 27/03/2018 – BMY: FDA GRANTED OPDIVO COMBO BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION; 29/05/2018 – Roche’s Tecentriq meets targets in lung cancer trial; 16/04/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents lmfinzi (durvalumab) Plus tremelimumab Combination Data at AACR Annual Meeting

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin.The firm primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern core area and Edson core area; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta. The company has market cap of $44.25 million. It also holds interests in natural gas liquids assets in the Sundance, Carstairs, Garrington, and Harmattan areas of Alberta; and natural gas assets in the Cadillac area of Southern Saskatchewan. It currently has negative earnings. As of December 31, 2016, its proved reserves were 53,801.1 million barrels of oil equivalent and proved plus probable reserves were 70,935.4 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Among 2 analysts covering Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Pine Cliff Energy had 2 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by GMP Securities with “Hold” on Friday, March 15.

Stadion Money Management Llc increased Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) stake by 4,200 shares to 131,997 valued at $16.11M in 2019Q1. It also upped Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) stake by 2.57M shares and now owns 2.57 million shares. Spdr Series Trust (IPE) was raised too.

