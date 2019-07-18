$0.03 EPS Expected for NRC Group Holdings Corp. (NRCG); Shorts at Dropcar (DCAR) Lowered By 15.98%

Analysts expect NRC Group Holdings Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRCG) to report $0.03 EPS on August, 6.NRCG’s profit would be $1.16 million giving it 102.17 P/E if the $0.03 EPS is correct. After having $-0.24 EPS previously, NRC Group Holdings Corp.’s analysts see -112.50% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.10% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $12.26. About 10,832 shares traded. NRC Group Holdings Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRCG) has declined 11.74% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.17% the S&P500.

Dropcar Inc (NASDAQ:DCAR) had a decrease of 15.98% in short interest. DCAR’s SI was 202,900 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 15.98% from 241,500 shares previously. With 218,300 avg volume, 1 days are for Dropcar Inc (NASDAQ:DCAR)’s short sellers to cover DCAR’s short positions. The SI to Dropcar Inc’s float is 2.9%. The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.015 during the last trading session, reaching $1.16. About 40,990 shares traded. DropCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCAR) has declined 85.07% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 89.50% the S&P500.

NRC Group Holdings Corp. provides various environmental, compliance, and waste management services. The company has market cap of $475.69 million. The firm operates through four divisions: Domestic Environmental Services, Sprint, Domestic Standby Services, and International Services. It currently has negative earnings. It provides industrial cleaning, hazardous waste packaging and management, waste transportation and disposal, salvage support, petroleum storage tank cleaning and removal, pipeline repair, land and marine based emergency response, specialized equipment rental, site remediation, and marine cleaning and marine services.

