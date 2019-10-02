$-0.03 EPS Expected for Model N, Inc. (MODN); Par Capital Management Has Lowered Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Stake

Par Capital Management Inc decreased Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) stake by 18.02% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Par Capital Management Inc sold 2.17 million shares as Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL)’s stock rose 6.75%. The Par Capital Management Inc holds 9.89 million shares with $561.33M value, down from 12.07 million last quarter. Delta Air Lines Inc Del now has $35.24 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.92% or $2.8 during the last trading session, reaching $54.21. About 10.01M shares traded or 74.97% up from the average. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 12/04/2018 – Delta, the nation’s second-largest airline, posts record revenues as it faced strong demand, particularly for trans-Atlantic routes; 30/05/2018 – DELTA HOPES TO BE EARLY LAUNCH CUSTOMER FOR BOEING NMA AIRCRAFT; 30/05/2018 – DELTA: OPTIMISTIC HIGHER FUEL WON’T BE A CHALLENGE IN LONG RUN; 03/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Sees 1Q EPS 65c-EPS 75c; 03/04/2018 – Delta Air March Traffic Up 4.3; 12/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC FY2018 REV VIEW $43.75 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/05/2018 – DELTA SEEKS DELAY FROM TO OCT 28 FROM JULY 20 FOR HAVANA FLIGHT; 14/03/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE ON A.B. WON GUAM INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AUTHORITY’S BAA2 SENIOR LIEN REVENUE BONDS RATING; 09/04/2018 – Alaska Airlines narrowly edged out Delta to top the Annual Airline Quality rating; 12/04/2018 – Trade battle resolved, Delta expects to fly C Series jets by early 2019

Analysts expect Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) to report $-0.03 EPS on November, 5.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 62.50% from last quarter’s $-0.08 EPS. After having $-0.05 EPS previously, Model N, Inc.’s analysts see -40.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $27.7. About 168,192 shares traded. Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) has risen 16.59% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.59% the S&P500. Some Historical MODN News: 08/05/2018 – MODEL N NAMES JASON BLESSING AS CEO; 08/05/2018 – MODEL N INC SEES FULL YEAR FISCAL 2018 NON-GAAP NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.07 – $0.05; 08/05/2018 – MODEL N INC – ON MAY 4, 2018, CO AND CERTAIN OF ITS SUBSIDIARIES ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – MODEL N INC – CHARLES ROBEL WILL ASSUME POSITION OF CHAIRMAN; 20/04/2018 – DJ Model N Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MODN); 01/05/2018 – Model N Launches Digital Reinvention Lab; 08/05/2018 – Model N Appoints Jason Blessing As Chief Executive Officer; 14/05/2018 – Model N Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Model N 2Q Rev $39.2M; 19/04/2018 – Model N Founder & CEO Zack Rinat Named Ernst & Young 2018 Entrepreneur of the Year Semifinalist

Analysts await Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) to report earnings on October, 10. They expect $2.26 EPS, up 25.56% or $0.46 from last year’s $1.8 per share. DAL’s profit will be $1.47B for 6.00 P/E if the $2.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual EPS reported by Delta Air Lines, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.83% negative EPS growth.

Among 7 analysts covering Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Delta Air Lines has $85 highest and $6100 lowest target. $69.75’s average target is 28.67% above currents $54.21 stock price. Delta Air Lines had 10 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Buckingham Research maintained Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) rating on Wednesday, April 3. Buckingham Research has “Buy” rating and $71 target. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $70 target in Thursday, April 11 report. On Wednesday, April 3 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. Raymond James maintained Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) rating on Thursday, April 11. Raymond James has “Outperform” rating and $68 target. The stock of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, October 2 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, April 11.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold DAL shares while 296 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 522.18 million shares or 2.16% less from 533.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Exane Derivatives has 0% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Quantitative Systematic Strategies holds 33,516 shares. Jefferies Group Incorporated Ltd reported 15,241 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Services Inc Wi reported 19,337 shares. Ruffer Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.03% stake. Amer Fincl invested in 76,048 shares. Mount Vernon Assocs Md has invested 2.66% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Pnc Fincl Grp has 0.02% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 315,493 shares. Beach Invest Counsel Pa reported 0.88% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). 14,267 were accumulated by Intrust Commercial Bank Na. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt invested in 0.03% or 20,454 shares. Ls Investment Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 0.08% or 22,960 shares. Moreover, Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct has 0.1% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Sigma Planning holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 34,306 shares. Madison Inc holds 0.09% or 92,000 shares in its portfolio.

Par Capital Management Inc increased Trivago N V stake by 7.22 million shares to 20.67M valued at $87.04 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Truecar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE) stake by 482,609 shares and now owns 10.30 million shares. Twin Riv Worldwide Hldgs Inc was raised too.

More notable recent Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Shares of Delta Air Lines Are Declining Today – Motley Fool” on October 02, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Stock Market News Today: Oct. 2, 2019 – Motley Fool” published on October 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Delta-LATAM Partnership To Reshape Latin Aviation – Seeking Alpha” on October 01, 2019. More interesting news about Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Delta Earnings Preview: An Eventful Quarter – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “LATAM soars after Delta takes stake – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 26, 2019.

More notable recent Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Model N hires new CPO – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Model N (NYSE:MODN) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Model N Inc (MODN) – Yahoo Finance” on May 11, 2019. More interesting news about Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Model N Inc (MODN) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Since August 19, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $70,876 activity. 2,600 shares valued at $70,876 were sold by Anderson – Mark – Albert on Monday, August 19.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.06 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.68, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 12 investors sold Model N, Inc. shares while 20 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 24.71 million shares or 7.04% more from 23.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Products Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 2,965 shares. Barclays Public Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN). Arrowmark Colorado Limited Liability owns 1.17M shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Metropolitan Life Communication reported 8,045 shares stake. Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 362,676 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 6,858 are held by Legal And General Grp Inc Public Ltd Liability Corp. Parametric Portfolio Lc, Washington-based fund reported 96,804 shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers invested in 0.5% or 651,669 shares. Aperio Grp Ltd Co reported 0% in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN). Boston stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN). Manufacturers Life Insur The has invested 0% in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN). New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 33,300 shares. Tower Capital Ltd Liability Com (Trc) invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN). Bogle Investment Mgmt L P De holds 0.07% or 46,800 shares.