$-0.03 EPS Expected for Mimecast Limited (MIME); Staar Surgical Co (STAA) Has 1.03 Sentiment

Analysts expect Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) to report $-0.03 EPS on August, 5 after the close.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 40.00% from last quarter's $-0.05 EPS. After having $-0.01 EPS previously, Mimecast Limited's analysts see 200.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 4.11% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $50.88. About 651,171 shares traded or 41.57% up from the average. Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) has risen 14.76% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.33% the S&P500.

Staar Surgical Co (STAA) investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.25, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 77 investment professionals increased and opened new equity positions, while 75 reduced and sold positions in Staar Surgical Co. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 37.67 million shares, down from 38.29 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Staar Surgical Co in top ten equity positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 16 Reduced: 59 Increased: 53 New Position: 24.

Among 3 analysts covering Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Mimecast had 5 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, May 14 by BMO Capital Markets.

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company has market cap of $3.12 billion. The firm offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows clients to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s Mimecast Email Security services also comprise Secure Messaging for sharing sensitive information with external contacts through email; and Data Leak Prevention, which prevents the inadvertent or malicious loss of sensitive corporate data with advanced data leak prevention and content controls.

The stock increased 2.12% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $31.35. About 259,358 shares traded. STAAR Surgical Company (STAA) has risen 5.62% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.19% the S&P500.

Broadwood Capital Inc holds 44.97% of its portfolio in STAAR Surgical Company for 10.74 million shares. Pura Vida Investments Llc owns 294,842 shares or 3.33% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Millrace Asset Group Inc. has 1.4% invested in the company for 48,357 shares. The New York-based Bridger Management Llc has invested 1.39% in the stock. Quantum Capital Management, a California-based fund reported 72,655 shares.

