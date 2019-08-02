$0.03 EPS Expected for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (HMHC); Investment Counselors Of Maryland Raised Icf International (ICFI) Holding By $1.25 Million

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc increased Icf International Inc (ICFI) stake by 4.2% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc acquired 16,424 shares as Icf International Inc (ICFI)’s stock rose 10.94%. The Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc holds 407,363 shares with $30.99M value, up from 390,939 last quarter. Icf International Inc now has $1.55 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.39% or $2.89 during the last trading session, reaching $82.3. About 183,892 shares traded or 67.81% up from the average. ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) has risen 16.70% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ICFI News: 22/04/2018 – DJ ICF International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ICFI); 02/05/2018 – ICF International 1Q EPS 65c; 19/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within ICF International, Invitae, Encore Wire, Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Syndax Pharma; 27/03/2018 – ICF International Presenting at Conference Mar 29; 01/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights ICF International, Strayer Education, Avid Technology, Fox Factory Holding, LegacyTexas Financ; 28/03/2018 – ICF International Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – ICF International Wins $51.7 Million U.S. Air Force Contract; 02/05/2018 – ICF International 1Q Adj EPS 77c; 02/05/2018 – ICF International Backs FY18 Adj EPS $3.25-Adj EPS $3.45; 02/05/2018 – ICF International Backs FY18 Rev $1.245B-$1.285B

Analysts expect Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC) to report $0.03 EPS on August, 8 before the open.They anticipate $0.20 EPS change or 117.65% from last quarter’s $-0.17 EPS. HMHC’s profit would be $3.72 million giving it 49.33 P/E if the $0.03 EPS is correct. After having $-0.95 EPS previously, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company’s analysts see -103.16% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $5.92. About 1.18 million shares traded or 57.12% up from the average. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC) has declined 8.59% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.59% the S&P500. Some Historical HMHC News: 03/05/2018 – Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Reaffirms Fiscal Year 2018 Outlook; 10/04/2018 – Return to Middle-Earth for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt; 03/05/2018 – HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT REAFFIRMS FY 2018 OUTLOOK; 05/03/2018 HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT CO – ON MARCH 1, BOARD OF CO INCREASED NUMBER OF DIRECTORS COMPRISING THE BOARD FROM NINE TO TEN MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – Houghton Mifflin Harcourt 1Q Operating Loss $87 Million; 05/03/2018 – HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT CO – APPOINTED JEAN S. DESRAVINES TO THE BOARD; 03/05/2018 – HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT CO – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.82; 03/05/2018 – HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT CO HMHC.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $-0.81, REV VIEW $1.40 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/05/2018 – Digital Marketing Agency, Pyxl, Hires Former CEO of Lonely Planet and Forbes 30 Under 30 Honoree, Daniel Houghton, as CEO; 24/04/2018 – Jumpstart and Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Partner to Promote Early Literacy Through Jumpstart’s Read for the Record®

Among 4 analysts covering ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. ICF International had 4 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Loop Capital Markets maintained ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) rating on Wednesday, February 27. Loop Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $89 target. Barrington maintained ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) on Monday, March 4 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Cowen & Co.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold ICFI shares while 59 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 16.41 million shares or 0.64% less from 16.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Mercantile Trust holds 0.04% of its portfolio in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) for 2,160 shares. 17,088 are held by Seizert Prtnrs Lc. Winslow Evans & Crocker owns 14 shares for 0% of their portfolio. D E Shaw Communication reported 26,260 shares. 11,207 were accumulated by Ajo Lp. 10,393 are owned by Gsa Cap Prns Llp. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.05% or 49,358 shares. State Teachers Retirement has 0% invested in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) for 1,600 shares. First Tru Advsrs Lp reported 50,238 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Llc holds 134,789 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. 8 were accumulated by Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Invesco invested in 0% or 42,124 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 3,222 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt holds 161,723 shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca holds 0.01% or 1,569 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company shares while 34 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 113.93 million shares or 2.05% more from 111.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Menta Capital Limited Liability reported 12,947 shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Co reported 1,554 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Element Cap Ltd Liability Com has 0.01% invested in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC). 2.84 million were reported by Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc. Ptnrs Limited Com stated it has 59,607 shares. Wellington Management Gp Ltd Liability Partnership reported 11.00 million shares. Meeder Asset Inc accumulated 0% or 1,042 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt owns 144,906 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Atria Invests Limited Liability Co invested 0% in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC). First Mercantile Tru holds 0.02% or 14,119 shares in its portfolio. Freshford Limited Liability owns 1.49M shares or 2.08% of their US portfolio. Swiss Bank has invested 0% in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC). Tudor Inv Corp Et Al reported 219,047 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 24,373 shares or 0% of the stock. Alliancebernstein L P holds 7.40 million shares.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.82 million activity. $4.82 million worth of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC) was sold by Anchorage Capital Group – L.L.C. on Thursday, March 7.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company provides content, services, and technology solutions for educational institutions and consumers. The company has market cap of $734.74 million. It primarily delivers kindergarten through 12th grade education content. It currently has negative earnings. The firm operates in two divisions, Education and Trade Publishing.