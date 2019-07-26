$-0.03 EPS Expected for Himax Technologies, Inc. (HIMX); Patten Group Has Upped Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake By $863,025

Analysts expect Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) to report $-0.03 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 400.00% from last quarter’s $0.01 EPS. After having $-0.01 EPS previously, Himax Technologies, Inc.’s analysts see 200.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $3.23. About 704,286 shares traded. Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) has declined 51.36% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HIMX News: 10/05/2018 – Himax Sees 2Q Revenue Up 9%-14; 25/05/2018 – Himax Technologies, Inc. to Attend Cowen and Company 46th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on May 30 — 31, 2018; 10/05/2018 – Himax 1Q Adj EPS $.016; 29/05/2018 – Himax Technologies, Inc. to Attend Baird 2018 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference on June 6 – 7, 2018; 29/03/2018 – HIMAX TECHNOLOGIES INC – EMZA WILL CONTINUE AS IT IS AFTER DEAL, AND WILL MAINTAIN EMZA COMPANY BRAND AS WELL AS WISEEYE BRAND PRODUCT LINES; 29/03/2018 – HIMAX TECHNOLOGIES INC – EMZA WILL MAINTAIN EMZA COMPANY BRAND AS WELL AS WISEEYE BRAND PRODUCT LINES; 10/05/2018 – Himax 1Q Rev $163M; 09/03/2018 HIMAX TECHNOLOGIES INC HIMX.O : NORTHLAND SECURITIES CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 29/03/2018 – HIMAX DECIDES TO EXERCISE OPTIONS TO FULLY BUY EMZA VISUAL; 10/05/2018 – Himax 1Q Loss $3.3M

Patten Group Inc increased Disney Walt Co (DIS) stake by 70.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Patten Group Inc acquired 7,775 shares as Disney Walt Co (DIS)’s stock rose 22.21%. The Patten Group Inc holds 18,757 shares with $2.08M value, up from 10,982 last quarter. Disney Walt Co now has $260.31 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.00% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $144.64. About 5.78 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox, Threatening Disney Deal; 09/05/2018 – The company’s board has already unanimously approved Disney’s $52 billion offer for those assets; 07/05/2018 – Fox Jumps on Report That Comcast Is Mulling Counterbid to Disney; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to be CEO of new Fox after Disney deal; 04/05/2018 – DISNEY: `AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ GLOBAL GBO $905.1M TO DATE; 29/03/2018 – After massive ratings, TV’s Roseanne Barr gets call from Trump; 14/03/2018 – New York Post: Disney is ramping up its plans to challenge Netflix; 14/03/2018 – BREAKING: Walt Disney Co; 23/05/2018 – MEDIA-Activist Hohn urges Fox to engage on Comcast offer – FT; 03/05/2018 – Many Disney employees say they bring their own lunch to work – but there are 7 park treats they just can’t resist

Himax Technologies, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies to consumer electronics worldwide. The company has market cap of $556.03 million. The firm operates through Driver IC and Non-Driver Products divisions. It has a 76.9 P/E ratio. It offers display driver integrated circuits and timing controllers used in televisions (TVs), laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, and other consumer electronics devices.

Among 10 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 90% are positive. Walt Disney had 25 analyst reports since February 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, May 16 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, April 10 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Imperial Capital on Tuesday, May 7. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Tuesday, May 7. BMO Capital Markets maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) rating on Thursday, February 7. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $114 target. As per Thursday, April 4, the company rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs. As per Tuesday, February 19, the company rating was maintained by Macquarie Research. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, May 8 by Citigroup. The stock has “In-Line” rating by Imperial Capital on Monday, June 17. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, June 13.